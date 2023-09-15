Chip and Joanna Gaines to part ways with iconic Magnolia House for $995k

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are asking $995k for their immaculate home

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have a stunning farmhouse home in Waco, Texas, that they share with four of their children Ella, 16, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 5, while Drake, 18, is away at college.

While they may be keeping hold of this epic property, they are about to part ways with their iconic Magnolia House in McGregor, Texas, which has featured on their hit HGTV show.

According to People, the house boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and has an impressive floor space of 2,868 sq ft.

The interiors have, of course, been masterminded by the pair so it's no doubt that these will be a huge selling point for prospective buyers.

It is unsurprisingly featured on Magnolia Realty, where the description reads: "Embrace the idyllic charm of small-town living in this McGregor treasure, renovated and designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines." The text goes on to explain that the décor is "a harmonious blend of historic character and modern luxury".

Outside, the lot has perfectly manicured gardens with a picture-perfect gazebo.

Earlier this month, 45-year-old Joanna donned a hard hat on Sunday to give fans a tour of her latest renovation project – a hotel!

She beamed with delight as she showed her 13.7 million Instagram followers a few "sneak peeks" inside the soon-to-be-amazing property.

A video clip showed Joanna turning to the camera before walking in and swooning over a high-gloss black wall.

The next slides showed stylish leather seats, a look into the hotel's library room and a glimpse at the custom mosaic tiles being used on the floor.

We can only imagine how incredible it is going to look when complete!

As well as her design prowess, Joanna is a keen gardener, and it looks as though her passion is rubbing off on their youngest son Crew. The adorable youngest is often the best little helper in the yard and various videos and pictures have shown him helping his mom with the vegetables and plants.

The Magnolia Network founder has previously shared with her followers her son's love for gardening.

"Me and my little garden buddy picked some fresh blooms today and pretended like we were cutie lil' flower shop owners," she wrote in her caption of a bunch of freshly picked flowers.