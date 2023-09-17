Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares surprising family expansion plans – details

The Loose Women star opened up about her hopes for her new home

Coleen Nolan recently shared her happiness after reuniting with her partner, Michael Jones.

The presenter and singer went on to reveal that the pair are hoping to move in together, most likely early next year.

It won't just be the two of them, however, as Coleen made clear in a new interview with Lancs Live.

The star, who hails from Blackpool but now lives in Cheshire, shared with the publication that she'd like to have more land so that she can expand her menagerie.

Coleen said: "I'm hoping to move soon and get more land so I can get another horse because you can't have a horse on its own."

The Loose Women panellist went on: "And yeah, knowing me, I see things on Instagram, I saw a pig the other day." She currently shares her farmhouse with five dogs and three cats, and also owns three goats and a horse.

In a recent interview with Bella magazine, Coleen gave more details about her plans to move in with Michael, saying: "We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara's going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January.

"I don't know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we'll probably move in then."

The star opened up about her romantic history earlier in the interview, where she revealed for the first time that she and Michael had reunited alongside a candid admission about why the couple had split up more than once.

The mum-of-three said: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with.

"He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me.

"Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that. So we got back together, and it's been brilliant and I'm in a much better place."

The star talked about her past partners on the show a few months ago, saying: "It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together".

"Well you know with Ray, I was pregnant… that was about five weeks! And then when I met Shane when I was younger, it was instant… I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right."

She added: "And then gradually over time, with the person I'm with now... I hate talking about this. The person I'm with now, it has taken a longer time and it's my fault. "Because I keep thinking, 'I'm not used to this, I'm not used to someone loving me the way you do…"

Coleen was married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and to Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018.