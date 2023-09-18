Inside Victoria Beckham's sprawling country bedroom: floor-to-ceiling windows, giant bed and more

Victoria Beckham invited fans inside the bedroom at her and David's Cotswolds home on Sunday, sharing a series of videos shot inside their boudoir.

The 49-year-old was filming a video to talk about her latest beauty product, the Victoria Beckham Contour Stylus, and while the makeup item looks incredible, it was easy to become distracted by VB's gigantic bedroom behind her.

As well as incredible floor-to-ceiling windows, Victoria and David's bedroom is home to a gigantic wooden bed complete with luxury white bedding and statement lamps, making it look more like a five-star hotel than a bedroom! Watch the video below to see for yourself...

WATCH: Inside Victoria Beckham's impressive Cotswolds bedroom

Later in the day, Victoria moved to another room in her sprawling Cotswolds abode, filming in her wood-panelled living room, which boasts the same light-bathed look – perfect for selfies!

It's no surprise that David and Victoria's country retreat is so dreamy, given that it is reported to have cost them over £ 6 million when they purchased it in December 2016.

The Beckhams spent plenty of money renovating and upgrading the property after buying it, even hiring three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a fairytale garden complete with a pergola and an orchard.

Their house also boasts an outdoor swimming pool, football pitch, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family.

David Beckham installed an ice bath too, to help him with exercise recovery, regularly sharing shirtless photos of himself plunging into the chilly waters.

David Beckham swears by the health benefits of an ice bath

There's also a lake on the grounds, where Harper Beckham has been photographed paddle boarding.

Victoria and David continually upgrade their outside space, with January 2023 seeing an outdoor toilet block added to the garden.

It is believed the WC is situated near the manmade lake so that their guests don't need to walk all the way back to the house when nature calls.

Summer 2022 also saw the Beckham family install a safari-style luxury tent on their grounds for al fresco entertaining.

The addition is believed to have cost an eye-watering £50,000, with a wooden frame and canvas roof. Inside, it's well equipped for hosting with furniture for relaxing and a no-smoke barbeque.

© Instagram Victoria and her husband David Beckham have had a busy summer

Despite creating the ultimate countryside bolthole, the Beckhams spent minimal time in their rural abode this summer, spending most of their time in Miami, where David is overseeing his soccer time, Inter Miami.

When they weren't in Florida, the Beckham brood visited Nashville and spent time in Italy on board a luxury boat, but now that term has started at school for Harper, it's likely the family will split their time between their London townhouse and their Cotswolds home, until Harper's half term break.

