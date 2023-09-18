See inside Dancing with the Stars' Bruno Tonioli two very different homes

Bruno Tonioli splits his time between London and Hollywood – and he has two very different properties

Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli delights fans with his energetic feedback for the ballroom stars and he's a busy man with many work commitments. In 2022, he made the decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing and concentrate on DWTS in the US as he could no longer cope with jetting back and forth across the Atlantic for work.

Bruno has a property in London as well as an American base – here's everything you need to know…

Bruno Tonioli's LA home

Bruno Tonioli gives look inside LA home

Due to his stateside commitments, Bruno has invested in a £2.5 million property in Los Angeles.

While the dance judge doesn’t share too many glimpses into his home life, we did see his US pad when he filmed a video from it.

Bruno was seen sitting on a grey sofa in the stylish living space, which had a grey-and-white color theme, and a splash of pink on the walls in the form of three framed rose prints.

The star has a lovely garden

In the summer of 2018, he shared a look inside his beautiful garden space, where he has a wooden decking seating area with rattan armchairs - perfect for enjoying the Californian weather.

Bruno Tonioli's London home

The star has a property in the UK capital which holds a big place in his heart as he has owned it since 1991.

In pictures taken by the Daily Mail, Bruno was seen posing inside his swanky West London abode, relaxing on the sofa in his stylish lounge.

The space has in-built shelving, where an array of sentimental items are displayed, a grey leather sofa and wooden floors.

Everything you need to know about Bruno Tonioli's secret romance

© Photo: Getty Images The star keeps his love life under wraps

Bruno keeps his personal life out of the limelight but he's thought to be in a long-term relationship with his partner Jason Schanne, who he has been dating since 2010. In 2012, two years after the pair met, Bruno and Jason had a special commitment ceremony, which was attended by many celebrities including Perez Hilton and Johnny Weir.

Jason is a model, and while he has appeared alongside Bruno on the red carpet, he's often not in the press.

How much is Bruno Tonioli's net worth?

© Photo: Getty Images The star has an incredible career

Bruno has been a professional choreographer for decades, working with A-listers such as Elton John, Tina Turner, and Freddie Mercury over his career.

He has been on every season of DWTS since 2005 and was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing until 2022.

It is believed he has a net worth of up to $9 million thanks to his long and successful career.