Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's grand library inside £11m mansion is full of old world charm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the same Montecito mansion since 2020, and royal fans have seen glimpses inside their private family home via video calls and clips used in their Netflix docuseries.
The property used to be listed on rental platform, Giggster, and one of the photos inside the house revealed the couple's grand library space.
The reading room/snug features an entire bookcase wall, traditional rugs on the floor and a cosy-looking sofa which makes a perfect reading spot.
The room has wooden beams on the ceiling, adding to the historic feel of the space, and the grand chandeliers make it so opulent.
Since this picture was taken, Harry and Meghan could have changed the space to suit their own unique tastes.
Royal fans may be able to notice parallels between the Sussexes' reading room and the fancy library inside of Althorp House, which is the late Princess Diana's childhood home.
Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer lives in the stately home with his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte, and he has previously said that the library is one of his favourite places.
With large rugs, chandeliers and a wall of books, the rooms are so similar, don't you think?
Elsewhere in Harry and Meghan's megamansion they also have a wine cellar, games room and beautiful private movie room where they first watched their now-infamous Oprah interview.
Their stunning home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and it is seriously beautiful inside and out. Meghan has added her signature style with candles, crystals and unique artwork dotted around, and we've seen glimpses of these Instagram-worthy elements over the past three years.
Pieces of art around their home include a black-and-white print in their home office which features an illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California' and has the words 'I Love You California' printed underneath. Plus, a trio of nest artworks hanging on the wall, which could symbolise their abode being the perfect 'nest' for their family.
As well as the picture-perfect interiors, the outside is worthy of a postcard with its immaculate lawn (perfect for family football matches), abundant floral walkways and cute chicken coop.
The entire family like to spend time outdoors and over the course of the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, viewers saw candid moments like Lilibet Diana crawling in the grass and Archie picking oranges. So cute!