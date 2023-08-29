King Charles' private country home is sprawling in epic festival photos

King Charles is currently spending his summer holiday in Balmoral, Scotland, while another of his homes has played host to a very impressive festival.

Sandringham House in Norfolk, where the late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted the royal family Christmas gathering, was opened to the public for a bank holiday weekend festival that saw the likes of Robbie Williams, Van Morrison and Mark Owen perform.

Sharing a peek inside the celebrations, the official Sandringham Instagram account re-shared photos and videos from the public, including several of Robbie dressed in a gold outfit as he sang hits Let Me Entertain You and Angels.

Thousands of people had gathered on the sprawling grounds to take part in the celebrations, which included fairground rides, colourful streamers, and even the 19th-century royal residence illuminated with blue lights.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Singer Robbie Williams in concert at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

Royals fans were warned that the Sandringham event would cause a stream of fans in the area. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured an image of a concert at the estate, and read: "Over the August Bank Holiday weekend world-renowned musical artists will perform in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham [microphone emoji].

"Please expect there may be delays on the roads in the area. See the website for further information."

© Getty The royals traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham

Sandringham is where the late Queen typically spent her winter break, residing at the private estate throughout the festive period before returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February.

It boasts a kids' playground and, more recently, an eco-friendly topiary garden that Charles has recently added.

The royal family will likely return to the Norfolk property in December, but their summer plans tend to involve a trip to Scotland. King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently at Balmoral with Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as well as their young families.

It's thought that Charles will continue to welcome visitors to the property, which spans around 50,000 acres including mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland, and gardens.

© Getty Sandringham Hall, a royal residence in Norfolk

According to Princess Eugenie, the royal summer holidays include "walks, picnics, dogs," and is a favourite destination for many of her relatives, particularly the late Queen. In a 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, she said: "It's the most beautiful place on earth."

