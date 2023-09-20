King Charles' team issues warning about 'disruptions' for Sandringham visitors

King Charles, 74, is believed to still be residing at his Balmoral estate, enjoying an extended summer break just as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II used to do. But it's his team at his Norfolk property, Sandringham House, who have issued a disruption warning.

The update was shared on Instagram Stories, and it read: "If you are planning a visit to the Estate on Sunday 24 September there will be minor disruptions as the Run Sandringham event will take place. The event will take place between 9am until approx. midday, entry to visit the Estate will be via the B1440."

The post also included a photograph of a previous running event at the property, showing joggers in front of the historic building.

King Charles' home will host a run on Sunday

The Run Sandringham website explains that the event is open to all abilities, outlining that you can "run 13.1 Miles, 5K, a Community Mile, or a 5 mile course as far as you can in 24 hours around the Royal Estate."

Earlier this summer, there was an exciting unveiling at the property when Charles' Topiary Garden was revealed to members of the public after five months of renovations.

Charles has overhauled the garden

The overhaul saw the existing lawn dug up to improve the biodiversity of the space and create a rich source for pollinators. Another reason was to include more hardy plants that are able to withstand the UK's ever-changing weather conditions.

When Charles first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

On Tuesday, a post revealed that the garden is still undergoing changes, and the gardeners have been hard at work. A photograph showing two smiling workers read: "Sandringham gardeners were joined by designers from Landform Consultants last week, to place out a mix of perennials in the Topiary Garden deciding on various combinations, textures and heights of plants.

© Getty Sandringham is a royal residence in Norfolk

"The planting palette has been developed by choosing plants suitable for the soil and weather conditions in the Sandringham Gardens, taking some inspiration from a number of species used in the gardens at Highgrove."

The Sandringham gardens are open to the public until 12 October and tickets cost £13 for adults and under 17s go free. Annual memberships are also available for £52, giving unlimited access during open season.