King Charles' Norfolk home issues unexpected closure notice

His Majesty King Charles' royal property in Norfolk, Sandringham House, issued an unexpected message on Monday, to announce the temporary closure of its very popular playpark.

The Instagram Stories update, shared with 27,500 followers, read: "The children's play area will remain closed until approx midday tomorrow (Tuesday I5 August) for essential tree maintenance work to be carried out. In the meantime, enjoy breakfast, brunch or an ice cream from the Courtyard."

The playpark is closed for part of today

There was a picture of a delicious-looking brunch included with the statement, inciting fans to consider stopping for a spot of food instead.

Parents will be glad that the park is only closed for a total of one day, as it's a popular attraction for kids, especially during the school summer holidays.

© Photo: Splash Sandringham's impressive playpark

It has received four out of five stars on Tripadvisor and some of the comments include: "This is a good playground, with many different activities, picnic tables, shelter, seating, drinking water, and public toilets," and: " What a fantastic playground and such a great idea having Cuppa JoJo next to the play park, mums and dads can enjoy a nice hot drink while the kids play. Thanks cuppa JoJo for the best hot chocolate in Norfolk!!!"

As well as the kids' playground, there's another attraction to enjoy at the property, and that's Charles' now eco-friendly topiary garden that will continue to be added to over the coming months. The beds will be filled with herbaceous perennial plants and bulbs including Veronica, Delphinium, Phlox, Echinacea and Lavender next year.

WATCH: King Charles' Sandringham estate even has a waterfall

The Sandringham gardens are open to the public until 12 October and tickets cost £13 for adults and under 17s go free. Annual memberships are also available for £52, giving unlimited access during the season.

© Bav Media / Geoff Robinson The Topiary Garden will have more plants next year

King Charles is currently enjoying his own summer break in Scotland and is believed to be relocating to Balmoral Castle very soon when it closes to the public on 16 August.

Who will be invited to Balmoral this year?

© Getty The royal family are expect to arrive at Balmoral Castle soon

The monarch has not announced who he has invited to stay at his estate over the summer period, but it is likely that this would be an open invite, just as his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, would have done.

It now seems less likely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel over from the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the occasion.

The Sussex family reside in a vast Montecito estate complete with a giant outdoor playpark, pool and games room – so the perfect spot for their summer holidays. Plus, nearby they have a wealth of children-friendly attractions such as Santa Barbara Zoo and the glorious Butterfly Beach.