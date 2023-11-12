Why King Charles is choosing his most personal home for private birthday celebration

King Charles is set to celebrate his 75th birthday on Tuesday 14 November by hosting a special party for fellow 1948 babies on Monday at his countryside abode, Highgrove.

But why has the nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion he shares with Queen Camilla been chosen as the venue for the intimate celebration? Highgrove House, renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens, has long been King Charles' favourite and primary residence, with the monarch choosing not to reside full-time at Buckingham Palace following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's sad passing.

The 18th century Gloucestershire residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which the then Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the house, making it the perfect location to mingle with community champions born into the post-Second World War baby boomer generation.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold agrees that it comes as no surprise to see the event hosted at Highgrove, a place very close to the monarch's heart.

© Getty A tea party will be held at Highgrove House to mark King Charles 75th birthday

"Highgrove has always been the scene for any kind of big celebrations to do with birthdays, especially for the King and the Queen. Highgrove is very important to him, it’s been his home for 40 years," he told HELLO! on behalf of Slingo.

"It’s his sanctuary, he has got a literal sanctuary in the chapel there too, it’s somewhere he escapes to… it's his heaven and the place he likes to be most.

"Even though it’s now in the Duchy that comes under Prince William, the Prince of Wales, obviously the King resides there and it’s still his home and his gardens and still his love so it makes sense that that’s where he wants to be."

© Getty Images King Charles' Gloucestershire residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land

Grant explained that Highgrove and Balmoral had always been Charles' favourite place to stay, despite the fact that it's "more humble" than Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

It makes sense that Charles would therefore choose his private home, his most personal space, for the intimate celebration.

"I have been there during special occasions and royal events over the years and I am aware of how important it is to him and I think it makes sense for this occasion.

© Getty Highgrove is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens

"I’m sure now he’s King when there are big birthdays, there will be public celebrations that will take place with great pomp and circumstance around Buckingham Palace or Windsor, however, I think for his private celebrations Highgrove will be the place for those," Grant told us.

On the eve of his birthday, the King will join fellow 75-year-olds for a special afternoon tea, featuring dancing with live music from a local rock choir. The event will also mark the 75th anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation in 2023.

© Getty Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on 14 November

The King will then host a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of this year's NHS 75 celebrations.

Finally, His Majesty will reportedly be joined by close family and friends for a private dinner at Clarence House that evening.

Over the years, we've seen rare glimpses inside the Georgian property, which is far for humble than Buckingham Palace, Clarence House or Sandringham. Check out the best photos below…

Best photos of Highgrove

Highgrove's spacious land The Georgian residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the house.



Ivy-clad exterior Queen Camilla, then known as the Duchess of Cornwall, became the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles during a special ceremony at Highgrove House in July 2022, offering royal fans a look at the ivy-covered exterior of the period property.



King Charles' eco-friendly projects © Tim Graham King Charles is pictured proudly walking through his gardens, which he has made eco-friendly thanks to a recycled water system and solar panels for energy.



Cosy living room © Tim Graham This iconic image sees a young Charles proudly posing on the sofa at Highgrove House in August 1982. We're sure the upholstery has had an update since the 80s!



Princess Diana in the Highgrove House gardens © Tim Graham The late Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured playing in the gardens of the countryside abode with her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry back in July 1986.

King Charles with his sons William and Harry © Rooke Hartley/Shutterstock Princes William and Harry spent their early childhood years at Highgrove House. The brothers took part in a photoshoot in the summer of 1999 when William was taking a driving lesson in a Ford Focus.

