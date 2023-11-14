Michelle Keegan transforms 'Hollywood' mansion into a winter wonderland

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright have magically transformed their stunning Essex megamansion into a winter wonderland dream.

Ahead of the festive season, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2015, opted to bedeck their property with festive trimmings – and wow, it's a real feast for the eyes.

Take a look at the transformation in the video below...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gives her mansion a festive makeover

Embracing the Christmas season, the duo added strings of glowing white lights, reindeer sculptures and a festive, green garland snaking around their porch.

And for an extra dose of yuletide joy, the Brassic actress and the TOWIE star added a fir ornament around a central porthole window to create the illusion of a Christmas wreath. Stunning!

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in a league of its own

They shared a glimpse of their luxurious abode on the couple's joint Instagram account which is solely dedicated to their lavish home. In the clip, Mark and Michelle filmed the property coming to life in the inky darkness - initially from a distance, before later sharing a sneak peek of their incredible front door.

Tis the season [Santa and Christmas tree emoji]. They've done it again @4.seasonevents came at the weekend whilst we weren't in and created Christmas magic. The inside and tree to follow," the couple penned in their caption.

Awestruck fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Your house is actually unreal," while another chimed in: "Beautiful, it looks like the Home Alone House, only better."

© Instagram The duo also transformed their property in 2022

A third remarked: "Omg insane love it! I would sleep in my car just to look at that all night," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wowzer! Just when you think it couldn't get any better!"

Mark and Michelle purchased the existing property for £1.3 million. They were then granted permission by Epping Council in July 2020 to build a brand-new mansion complete with a plethora of luxury trappings.

© Shutterstock The couple have created their dream home

Their stunning abode really stands out from the crowd thanks to its large, outdoor swimming pool, its bespoke bar, myriad spa rooms and a lavish gym decked out with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. Bliss!

Back in August, the couple hosted a lavish 'Marchella' party to celebrate their new home in all its glory.

For the spectacular pool party, the couple seriously pulled out all the stops and elevated their home with large balloons, food stands and festival tents.

Bursting with pride, Michelle expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing: "Marchella 2023 [star emoji] Thank you to everyone who made last night so special. A night we'll never forget," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright wed in 2015

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Looks so fun, your home looks beautiful, I am glad you are finally in and can celebrate it," while another commented: "The steps are just like out the finale of the Annie film, amazing love it!!"

A third gushed: "Michelle the house looks amazing!!!!," and a fourth sweetly added: "What a beautiful home."