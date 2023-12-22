Charles Spencer shares 'ethereal' glimpse at Princess Diana's resting place ahead of Christmas

Charles Spencer consistently pleases his followers as he shares interesting photos and tidbits about Althorp, his ancestral home of which he is both the owner and custodian.

The property is also the resting place of the late Princess Diana, as the royal was buried on an artificial island located inside the Oval Lake. On Friday, the Earl shared a stunnung photo of a swan gliding across the still waters of the lake which was enclosed by shaded trees, capturing the serene scene in the build-up to the Christmas season.

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen view of Princess Diana's childhood home

In his caption, the father-of-seven mused: "A solitary swan on the Round Oval lake just now - enjoying the single, short, moment of sunlight we have received at Althorp so far today."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the portrait-worthy shot, as one commented: "So beautiful - ethereal. What a sublime calm place for her," and a second added: "A place of tranquility. A beautiful capture."

Charles shared the gorgeous photo View post on Instagram

Others revealed that the late Princess of Wales occupied their thoughts as one penned: "Beautiful peaceful place, took my children there, to say goodbye to Diana, then we went back years later before the exhibition finally closed, happy Christmas Diana you will never be forgotten in my family," and a fourth posted: "So peaceful and beautiful. The perfect resting place for your beautiful sister, our Queen of Hearts."

Back in November, Charles shared a stunning look at his sister's burial place, the round lake covered by dappled sunlight surrounded by towering trees. The 59-year-old also captured the poignant shrine which has been erected as a tribute to Prince Harry and Prince William's mother.

© Instagram Althorp is ready for Christmas

The beautiful temple, which is located just opposite Oval Lake, is accessible to the public where visitors typically leave flowers, cards and meaningful tributes. Inside, there is a bespoke black bench and a large plaque complete with Princess Diana's silhouette, sprigs of flowers and the family crest.

Captioning his post, Charles simply said: "A special corner of Althorp, this morning."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles lives with wife Karen

Charles recently shared some insights into what Christmas is like at Althorp, and it's not what you might expect. "I have a weekend for my sisters and their children and grandchildren just for Christmas each year and then we have the bouncy castle up in one of the biggest rooms and all that," he said on the Tea with Twiggy podcast.

READ: Charles Spencer and Princess Diana's family are 'exhausted' with The Crown

SEE: Charles Spencer unveils spectacular festive tradition at Princess Diana's former childhood home