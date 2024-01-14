Jason Momoa details unique living situation amid divorce from Lisa Bonet: 'I got a sleeping bag'

Jason Momoa recently opened up about his unconventional living situation, clarifying earlier comments about being "homeless."

The 44-year-old, actor, known for his rugged charm and A-list status, has embraced a nomadic lifestyle, fueled by a bustling career that has him hopping from one film set to another.

In a candid conversation with People, the Aquaman star, shed light on his current lifestyle, "I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless."

He elaborated on the distinction, highlighting that his constant movement between movie projects has led him to forgo a permanent residence.

Instead, Jason finds solace in the simplicity of a trailer, dispelling any misconceptions about his situation, "Everyone's like, 'Jason Momoa's homeless.' I'm like, 'Relax. I got a sleeping bag.'"

This revelation comes amidst the backdrop of Jason's finalized divorce from Lisa Bonet, his partner of over a decade.

The former couple, who began dating in 2005 and married in 2017, have two children together: Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Their separation, announced in January 2022, was officially marked in court documents with October 2020 as the date of separation.

Their divorce settlement, finalized on January 9, reflects a mutual understanding and respect, with both parties agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their children and waiving the right to spousal support.

The arrangement underscores their commitment to co-parenting, ensuring that the well-being of their children remains a priority.

Jason's career trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. Following his breakout role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, he has been a constant presence in Hollywood, starring in blockbusters like Justice League, Aquaman, and Dune.

His work ethic and dedication have only intensified post-separation, with a string of high-profile projects keeping him on the move.

Looking ahead, Jason has a packed schedule with leading roles in the historical drama series Chief Of War and the American-Italian film In The Hand Of Dante.

Additionally, he's set to host his reality series On The Roam, where he travels across the country to meet inspiring individuals.

The series, premiering on Max on January 18, is a testament to Jason's enduring passion for exploring and learning from diverse cultures and craftspeople.

Despite his hectic schedule, Jason envisions a future where he can slow down and finally invest in a permanent home. He humorously anticipates the public's reaction when that day comes, "Like 'Jason Momoa bought a home... He's got a pillow now.'"

Jason's approach to life remains grounded in his love for travel, the arts, and philanthropy. He cherishes the opportunity to learn from artisans and contribute to charity through his adventures.

The upcoming season of On The Roam promises to highlight these passions, featuring encounters with craftspeople and unique projects like rebuilding a 1920s Rolls-Royce Phantom.

