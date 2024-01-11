Jason Momoa admits he 'doesn't have a home' following divorce from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa has revealed that he "doesn't have a home" – just one day after settling his divorce from ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star, 44, and The Cosby Show actress, 56, announced their split in January 2022 after secretly separating on October 7, 2020. Lisa filed divorce papers on January 8, 2023, and just one day later the former couple amicably settled their divorce and reached a custody and financial agreement.

With Jason no longer living in the $3.5 million family abode in LA, he admitted on Wednesday that he has taken to a life on the road and no longer has a home to call his own.

"I don't even have a home right now," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding: "I live on the road."

Jason's nomad lifestyle is by choice, however, as he has been busy filming the docuseries, On the Roam, which sees him travel across the US meeting "extraordinary individuals blazing their own path", including artisans, musicians, and athletes.

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have settled their divorce

Speaking about the show, the actor explained: "I'm always in these weird places. You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'"

He continued: "I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it."

© Getty Images Jason Momoa 'doesn't have a home'

Jason is in no rush to find himself a permanent new base either as he'll soon be jetting off to New Zealand to film Minecraft, a live-action film based on the popular video game. "I hope everyone loves it," he said of the project.

Meanwhile, Jason and Lisa will soon both be legally single after court documents revealed their divorce will be finalized on July 9. In the documents, the former couple agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their daughter Lola, 16, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 15, according to The Blast. They will also share the living expenses related to their children, without any formal child support payments.

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa have joint custody of their kids

The divorce was listed as "uncontested", and both Jason and Lisa have "waived the right" to seek or receive spousal support from one another.

The former couple shocked their fans when they shared news of their split in 2022. Posting a joint statement on social media, Lisa and Jason said that despite going their separate ways, "the love between us carries on".

© Getty Images Lisa and Jason married in 2017

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they added. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

© Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa will be legally single on July 9, 2024

They concluded. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

