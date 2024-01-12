Jason Momoa made it a family affair on Thursday when he stepped out with his children in the wake of his divorce from their mom, Lisa Bonet.

The actor was all smiles as he posed for photos with Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, at the screening of the documentary, Common Ground, in Beverly Hills.

Showing no sign of angst following the finalization of his divorce from Lisa, Jason beamed as he wrapped his arm around his teenage children.

© Getty Images Jason Momoa with his children Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet

The family resemblance was uncanny, with his daughter looking like a mini Lisa, and Nakoa-Wolf is the spitting image of his father.

They all sported long, curly hair with Jason and his daughter wearing theirs pulled back into ponytails and his son chose to leave his down.

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa have divorced but continue to co-parent their children

Jason and Lisa announced their split two years ago but only filed for divorce on January 8, 2024, and they amicably settled one day later.

As proposed by Lisa, 56, when she'd filed, she and her ex-husband, 44, will share custody of their two children and expenses related to them without any formal child support payouts.

Court documents, obtained by The Blast, read: "Based upon the division of assets and income as agreed by the parties in the (settlement), the parties shall share the living expenses of the minor children, and neither party shall pay child support to the other."

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa separated two years ago

The former couple tied the knot in October 2017 after embarking on a relationship in 2005, amid rumors that they'd secretly wed in 2007.

Documents from the divorce filing listed their initial separation date as October 7, 2020.Their joint statement at the time of their split stated: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they added. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

© Getty Images Lola Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa attend "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City.

They concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

In the wake of their divorce, Jason has confessed he's taken his life on the road and doesn't "have a home".With Jason no longer living in the $3.5 million family abode, he told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday: "I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road."

© Getty Images Jason is now living on the road

Jason's nomad lifestyle is by choice, however, as he has been busy filming the docuseries, On the Roam, which sees him travel across the US meeting "extraordinary individuals blazing their own path", including artisans, musicians, and athletes.

