Celine Dion's big clue she plans to return to Las Vegas residency

The My Heart Will Go On singer hinted at a return to the stage

Celine Dion's stiff person syndrome has rendered her unable to appear on stage for several years, but did you spot the clue she hasn't given up on performing entirely?

The Love Again star reportedly sold her $30M Las Vegas mansion in May of this year after buying it for $9.2 million in 2017. The sale of this property led fans to believe that the star had no plans to stay in Vegas following the postponement of her shows in the city, however, a little digging reveals Celine could be planning to return to the Vegas stage.

Despite selling the $30m home, Celine, 55, has held onto her mansion in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, where she lives with her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

© Getty Images Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022

The fact she's kept one of her homes in Sin City, which she purchased in 2003 shortly after the start of her residency, suggests she hasn't given up on returning to her residency.

Celine Dion's sister, Linda, also lives with the star and her sons, to help care for her amid her health woes.

LOVE STORY: Celine Dion met late husband René aged 12 – inside 21-year marriage

What is stiff person syndrome? Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia. The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

During a televised appearance in July, Celine's other sister Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

© Shutterstock Celine Dion is looking after herself at home

Discussing her rehabilitation, she said: "We trust her. It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Celine clearly has a close relationship with Linda, though she likely relies on the support of her other siblings, as she is one of 14 children!

55-year-old Celine is the youngest of her many siblings, including Linda, Denise, Clément, Claudette, Liette, Michel, Louise, Jacques, Daniel, Ghislaine, Linda, Manon, and twins Paul and Pauline.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub