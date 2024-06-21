Taylor Swift's 'insane cough' after fire at $20million New York apartment

Taylor Swift is known to be extremely generous with her New York home, inviting Sophie Turner to live there while she navigated her divorce from Joe Jonas, but the star seems rather accident-prone at her $20 million home.

In a new interview with Billboard, fellow musician Gracie Abrams shared that a fire broke out in Taylor's New York City abode, with the Fortnight star fighting the flames herself.

Gracie revealed that after a night of drinking, she and Taylor heard a thud somewhere in the apartment, with Taylor assuming it was one of her three cats. It transpired the noise was in fact a candle falling over, igniting a fire which Taylor put out at around six AM.

"She was such a legend – I don't know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do," Gracie said of the ordeal. "We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks."

Gracie and Taylor's big night

The two musicians had been up all night listening to their albums, The Tortured Poets Department and The Secret of Us, which were both unreleased at the time.

Gracie recalls dancing "like theater kids" to Taylor's track But Daddy I Love Him, and lying on the floor in disbelief after hearing Taylor's cutting song about Matty Healy, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Evidence of her reaction to the track can be found on Gracie's Instagram, with a photo of her, head in hands, on Taylor's kitchen floor while Taylor gives a thumbs up to the camera.

Writing music

During their eventful evening, the artists wrote the song Us, which is on Gracie's new album. Discussing how it came about, and how they spent their night together, Gracie shared: "We ran to the piano and started writing this song. I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid."

Song complete, the duo headed to producer Aaron Dessner's upstate New York cabin, the Long Pond Studio, to record the track.

Aaron, who is in The National and regularly works with Taylor, said of the process: "It was just really fun to watch the chemistry of Gracie and Taylor bouncing off each other, Gracie in total wonder and awe watching how Taylor records and produces her vocal performances and builds the world."