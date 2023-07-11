The Princess Royal will be hosting the Festival of British Eventing at her home Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne, 72, is poised to welcome thousands of visitors to her private home, Gatcombe Park next month for the three-day Festival of British Eventing.

The Princess Royal keeps her home life private and her estate is not normally open to visitors, but each summer the royal hosts this multi-day event spectacular.

The official website explains: "As well as a weekend of top class Eventing, a whole host of other entertainment will be taking place for all to enjoy," and it details Shetland pony races and a falconry display.

Eventing is made up of three disciplines, dressage, show jumping and cross country and this event is a popular one in the calendar for horse fans.

As well as all the activities and sports, visitors will be able to shop to their heart's content with many vendors pitching up on site.

Anne lives with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and we've only ever seen a few rare glimpses inside the grand property.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the homely décor in Anne's lounge, including a floral sofa and piles of books dotted around on various tables.

There are reportedly two different wings in Anne's home, as well as a mammoth conservatory, a library and billiard room.

Anne's two children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also live within the 730-acre estate, and Zara and Mike Tindall are often seen at the event with their kids.

In 2022, Mike and Zara were seen with all three children in tow, Mia, then eight, and Lena, then four, and one-year-old son Lucas.

Hopefully we'll see the family having fun there again this time around!

The pair have been busy with their kids already, and it's only the start of the school summer holidays.

Mike shared an update on social media, revealing that he took the little ones to the circus.

"Nice way to start the holidays @tequilacircus with the kids. Nice work @minchrugbyclub.official for hosting them. #summerishere #circus," Mike wrote in the caption.

In February, Mike spoke exclusively with HELLO! at Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane, and revealed how his kids are following in his and their mother's sporty footsteps.

He said at the time: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."