Joanna Gaines reveals how youngest son Crew, 6, inspired her new move: 'Don't think it's ever too late'

Joanna Gaines has some big news to share — the Magnolia founder is releasing a brand new children's book, and it's all thanks to the youngest in her family.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur and TV star shares five children with her husband Chip Gaines, the youngest among them being their six-year-old son Crew.

Joanna announced on Monday, September 16 that a new children's book titled The World Needs the Wonder You See will be released on January 28, 2025, the follow-up to her 2020 book The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be.

The inspiration behind the book, she says in a press release, is the way Crew looks at the world, always telling his mom to "look up!" and allowing her to "slow down" her perspective on life, especially since becoming a mother for the fifth time.

She shared in a statement: "Seeing the world through our son Crew's eyes has inspired me to slow down and pay more attention to the wonder around me."

"The delight and discoveries I experience with him everyday inspired me to write this book as a reminder to people, adults and children alike, of the gift that comes from returning to that sense of childhood awe and wonder."

© Tommy Nelson/Magnolia The cover of "The World Needs the Wonder You See" by Joanna Gaines

On social media, she further expanded upon that idea and the process of writing this book with her young son in mind. "Years of admiring the way Crew moves through the world inspired an idea for a children's book all about the everyday beauty and surprise that kids are so naturally drawn to seek out and discover."

"I wanted to write this story in part for Crew — as a thank you for all of the times he has walked me back to the richer side of life. But I also wrote it for me, and for anyone who could use a reminder that wonder awaits us too."

© Instagram Joanna credited Crew as the inspiration behind the new book

"I don't think it’s ever too late to live with our eyes wide open and our hearts expectant for wonder."

The release further adds: "In this follow-up to her bestselling children's books The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be and We Are The Gardeners, Gaines reminds kids to look closely and discover the world's wonder and small miracles around them, finding joy in their discoveries of the natural world."

© Instagram "I wanted to write this story in part for Crew — as a thank you for all of the times he has walked me back to the richer side of life."

"Even adults will be amazed by the details they can discover in the stories of ladybugs, snails, and stars as they learn to see the world through childlike eyes."

It says that the book "shares the delight of taking a friend by the hand, getting your boots muddy, and discovering the beauty just waiting to be unearthed."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip also share sons Drake and Duke, and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella

It also comments on the illustrations by artist Julianna Swaney and the "dreamy" settings involved, including a host of children as characters. "Featuring a diverse cast of children in the illustrations, The World Needs the Wonder You See will help children value one another's ideas and perspectives, as well as cultivate curiosity and imagination as they experience the world around them."