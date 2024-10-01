Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' $10m lakeside home they were forced to give up

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were forced to give up a stunning $10m (£7.5m) property in the English countryside which they described as their dream home.

The former couple, who wed in 2019 but split a year ago, pulled out of moving forward with the purchase after the Jonas Brother singer, 35, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 28, citing the marriage as "irretrievably broken".

Three months before their split, the pair, who are parents to two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two, had reached out to register interest after coming across the property in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, that they fell completely in love with.

© Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split in 2023

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the gorgeous home is generous in size. It has a large driveway with space for multiple vehicles, as well as sprawling gardens and trees surrounding the property, providing ultimate privacy and plenty of countryside charm.

The house also sits on a picturesque lake and served as the perfect backdrop for the family who, at the time, were planning on relocating to the UK to raise their family.

After putting in an offer directly to the homeowners, the couple then placed a deposit down in July last year but ultimately withdrew before the sale officially closed.

Details of the sale and the specifications of the home came to light as a result of the divorce, since Sophie had filed a letter written by her ex-husband to the owners as proof that they were planning a move to the UK from the States.

© Dave Benett Sophie Turner is believed to now be dating Peregrine Pearson

According to the legal papers, Joe had expressed his desire to purchase the home from the owners in a personal letter describing seeing it for the first time as "magic" and "unlike anything we had felt before". He added that they had envisioned their daughters growing up there and making it their "forever home."

Sophie's legal representatives stated that this was evidence to the contrary claims made by Joe and his legal team that the family should remain in the US in the wake of their divorce.

Sophie sued Joe for wrongful retention of their daughters, claiming that he withheld their passports and would not permit them to return to England, something he vehemently denied.

They later reached a custody agreement, explaining in a joint statement that "after a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K".

© Matt Winkelmeyer Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce was finalized in September

At the time of their split, Joe and Sophie shared a joint statement on Instagram which read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."