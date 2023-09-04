Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner quietly sold $15m Miami home - see inside amid divorce reports

The Jonas Brothers singer and his wife Sophie sold the house after just two years

While divorce rumours swirl around Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, their representatives have not yet responded to HELLO!'s request for comment. But was their surprise house sale earlier this year a sign of their relationship woes?

The couple parted ways with their Miami home just two years after they bought it for $11million. They bagged an impressive $4million profit after selling their ultra-exclusive property for $15million.

The pair originally relocated to Miami from Los Angeles after selling their Encino mansion in 2021.

Their Miami home had six-bedrooms, nine-bathrooms and they shared it with their two young daughters. Photos from inside have showcased their colorful and eye-catching décor. Check it out...

"The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, but with a tropical twist," said David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyer. "It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit."

© Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner channelled a '70s vibe in their Miami home

Joe and Sophie enlisted interior designer Sarah Ivory to redesign the home after they bought it, with highlights including a spacious lounge with 30 foot high ceilings, stone walls and sumptuous velvet sofas, and a tropical entry lobby with floating staircase.

© Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano The couple's home had an outdoor pool and kids' pool

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home also boasts a 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean, a state-of-the-art spa and billiard room. Adding to the exclusive resort vibe, the couple's home also had an outdoor kitchen and dual-sided full service bar for indoor/outdoor serving, as well as a pool, Jacuzzi, and a separate children's pool that would have been ideal for their two toddler daughters.

Speaking to Architectural Digest about the vibrant property in 2022, Sophie and Joe's interior designer said that they had wanted to remodel the space with a "classic '70s meets modern tropicalism" feel, with "color, lots of plants".

© Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano The colourful dining room inside Joe and Sophie's Miami home

The Game of Thrones actress and her husband had originally listed the home, located in the guard-gated community of Bay Point, for $17million in December 2022, before ultimately selling for $15million.

The couple are notoriously private so haven't shared any details about where they have moved to, but were previously spotted house hunting in New York.

© Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano The kitchen at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Miami home

© Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano A bathroom at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's exclusive Miami home