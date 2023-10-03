Dick and Angel Strawbridge usher in 'change' days before their mammoth adventure

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been supported by their legion of fans in Instagram as they usher in a "change" at their famous chateau with beautiful seasonal swaps.

A post with three images was uploaded to the @the_chateau_tv Instagram feed, which boasts 335,000 followers.

WATCH: Inside Dick and Angel's love story

It included a regal looking chair with patterned cushion and curtains behind, a close-up of a floral patterned cushion and a shot of one of the bedrooms at the French home.

The images were captioned: "Bring in the seasonal change with warm, earthy tones such as deep green, brown and gold. For the Autumn season, we'd recommend our Wallpaper Museum bedding and cushion for a maximalist print, the Moonlight cushion in Moss Green for a subtle Autumn hint, and the Woodland Trail cushion for something lighter and a little more whimsical.

"Until the 10th October, we have 10% off the Autumn Collection to inspire you for the season. Just use code: AUTUMNHOME10 at checkout. #autumndecor #homeinspiration #escapetothechateau"

Fans welcomed the changes and praised the couple's interiors style. The droves of comments included: "You are such an inspiration," "adore everything" and: "Your home is so apparent in everything you do. Even the little touches make it special. Thank you for sharing and inspiring."

As well as their interior changes, the family are set for a big upheaval this month as they prepare to leave their iconic home.

© Channel 4 The family will be leaving the chateau very soon

October will see the family jet across the channel for the UK leg of their tour. It kicks off at the Cliffs Pavillion in Southend on 6 October and ends on 17 November at the Brighton Dome. In between, the family will visit locations such as Cardiff, Bath, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham. This means they will be away from home for almost two whole months!

Their website includes a statement from the couple about their upcoming tour, and it reads: "Touring with Arthur, Dorothy, Papi & Grandma has been such a joy, and we can’t wait to return to the UK to share tales of our adventures, challenges, and the successes of building and living our Chateau dream.

© Channel 4 Château de la Motte-Husson has been updated for autumn

"There is only so much of our story that can be told on the telly, and as life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share an insight into what it takes to build a forever home. Expect an interactive evening of fun, games, myth-busting, plenty of stories, and experience the Chateau like never before. We simply can’t wait, and this time we get to hug you after!”

REAL-LIFE STORY: I stayed at King Charles' Sandringham Airbnb and this cute detail surprised me

The best photos of Château de la Motte-Husson in France

© Channel 4 Angel working in the atelier de marriage at the chateau

© Escape to the Chateau Dick Strawbridge in library room

© Photo: Channel 4 The Strawbridge family sit in garden at Chateau