Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel celebrate special anniversary with romantic getaway – details

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge celebrated a very special anniversary over the weekend.

The couple enjoyed a romantic trip to the medieval French city of Vitrè to mark 13 years since they first met.

Taking to Instagram, the reality stars shared a carousel of snaps from over the years, including a selfie from their holiday in Vitrè, as well as a snap from when they first crossed paths at a London party.

In the caption, the lovebirds reflected on the special moment and also revealed that one of their "best memories" is their wedding day, during which they enjoyed rabbit stew at the reception dinner.

"Love and rabbit stew are in the air!" they began. "It's hard to believe that it was only 13 years ago we met and fell in love.

"Our friend Will was sat/stuck in the middle of us and we still giggle at this picture, as he is named our gooseberry!

"Without a doubt, one of our best memories will be our wedding here at the Chateau 8 years ago, getting married, and feeding our friends and family rabbit stew!"

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick & Angel Strawbridge first met in 2010

Detailing their weekend getaway, the pair continued: "To celebrate, we will be [doing] the same tonight and the smell coming from the kitchen as the entire family gets involved is wonderful!

"But on Friday, because we knew how busy this week would be, we snuck off to the charming town called Vitrè (pictured) and had a romantic 24 hours…or 25 as Arthur just reminded us!"

Dick and Angel first met in 2010, and after welcoming their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, decided to tie the knot at their home, Chateau de la Motte Husson.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's sweet love story

Opening up about his first impression of Angel, Dick told The Times in 2020: "The first thing I saw when I met Angel — I call her Angela — was her smile. It's phenomenal. We were introduced at a party by our shared agent — very media, I know."

He continued: "We barely spoke that night, but we knew that there was something at first sight. And we fell in love very quickly."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The couple share two children, Arthur and Dorothy

The couple wed in 2015, and while they've described life at their French chateau as a "fairytale", preparing for their home wedding wasn't exactly smooth sailing.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Angel revealed that the couple had to embark on tiring renovation projects to get their abode ready for the big day.

"We were engulfed with exhaustion," explained the mum-of-two. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob. We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

© Instagram Angel and Dick bought the Chateau de la Motte Husson in 2015

But despite the pre-wedding panic as they rushed to get the house finished, Dick and Angel's wedding day couldn't have gone better.

"There was a moment before people started arriving when it just didn't matter," Angel said. "Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."