Dick and Angel Strawbridge delight fans with unseen chateau photos ahead of leaving home

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are poised to leave their chateau home for the UK later this month, for special book signings in Bristol and in London. But before their bags are packed they have taken to Instagram to impress fans with fresh looks at their stunning salon inside of Château de La Motte Husson.

On Wednesday, a new post appeared on their feed, shared with their 476,000 followers, and it included multiple images of their living area.

The jaw-dropping space has large vintage windows, eclectic seating and has been styled to perfection by Angel. One of the images shows Angel's chandelier rose when it was a work in progress. Other unique features in the room include a grand piano in the corner and a Victorian penny machine much loved by Angel.

They captioned the images: "The Salon. A lot of work went into bringing the family’s living room back to life - the ceiling rose revamp, Angel’s handmade chandelier, and the creation of the Chateau’s first library…to name just a few of Dick & Angel’s renovations to this beautiful room.



"And in the corner…Angel’s beloved Victorian Penny Machine has had pride of place since the very beginning…and is still in working order!"

© Channel 4 Château de la Motte-Husson has been a labour of love for the couple

Fans were quick to react with lots of likes and an outpouring of love in the comments section. "Such a beautiful room," and: "Everything is perfect, so much charm. I wish I was living there," were among the messages from fans. A third added: "It's so gorgeous."

© Escape to the Chateau Dick Strawbridge in their very unique library room

Many also quizzed the couple on when they'd be back on TV and expressed that they missed their series being aired.

© Photo: Instagram The garden is a passion project for Dick

What does 2024 have in store for the Strawbridges?

While fans may be imploring them to make a return to screen, Dick and Angel already have a packed schedule for 2024, with their overseas tour!

They'll be taking their Dare to Do It tour to America and Canada next year for a number of dates in February and March.

© Photo: Instagram The whole family will travel on tour

Speaking about the exciting plans, they said: "Touring is like a dream come true for our family. We get to meet many of you that have been on our journey since day one and in between we get to see places we could never have imagined!

"In tour world, where shows are often booked years in advance, February 2024 is literally around the corner. The tour being so soon, did mean many of our chosen locations simply had no availability, so this will be a shorter tour, but that does mean that we will just have to come back!"