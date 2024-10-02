Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 6, models during almost missed PFW moment

Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom and takes her children with her on her many work adventures.

Most recently, the Lip Kits founder made her Paris Fashion Week catwalk debut walking down the runway in a princess inspired gown at Disneyland Paris for Parisian brand Coperni's spring/summer '25 collection.

The doting mom didn't go alone to the French capital, as her six-year-old daughter joined her, and also did a spot of modeling.

In a new Instagram post featuring highlights from the whirlwind trip, Kylie shared a collection of polaroids of both herself and Stormi.

There was a headshot of her six-year-old and another of her dressed in a white vest and jeans while posing directly at the camera. Comments included: "Stormi is the next model in the family," and "Stormi! I can't wait to see her modeling."

Stormi isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner grandchild who has been involved in fashion week. During New York Fashion Week in September, Rob Kardashian and Angela White's daughter Dream, seven, walked the runway for Zeus & Lexi.

It is not known whether Stormi will do more modeling or whether the photos were more for fun, as Kylie has been vocal in the past about wanting to protect her children from the spotlight.

While she occasionally lets Stormi and her little brother Aire, two, appear on the family's reality show, she has made it clear that she doesn't want their privacy invaded.

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a photo of her daughter True and her cousins during a dance rehearsal, but blurred out Stormi's face. When asked by a fan why she had done that, she replied: "Because her mommy asked."

In March, meanwhile, Kylie spoke to The New York Times, and during the interview, Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom.

The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said. 'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"

On more than one occasion, Kylie has opened up about the impact growing up in the spotlight had on her as a child, so it comes as no surprise that she doesn't want the same thing to happen to her own children - Stormi in particular, now that she's getting older.

Kylie was just nine-years-old when her family shot to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she has developed a "thick skin" from years of reading negative comments about herself online.

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel in October 2022, Kylie spoke about her priorities shifting now that she's a parent, and how she decided to push back so not everyone knew everything about her.

She said of her relationship with social media: "I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me.

"So, I decided to push back a little bit - definitely when I got pregnant and, you know, started having kids."

On her life in the spotlight, she added: "I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet 'cause millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am... it's hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am so that's really all that matters."