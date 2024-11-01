Georgia Tennant and her actor husband, David, live in a stunning townhouse in trendy west London and, from the few glimpses we've seen inside their property, it looks seriously swanky.

The TV producer, who has been married to the Doctor Who actor since 2011, is a mum to five children, Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 22, and shared her some snaps of her family getting into the spooky spirit, which allowed us to see their stylish home.

Georgia took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie of her fabulous Halloween makeup which featured dark-lined eyes and an eerily real-looking spider painted on her cheek.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant at Halloween

She was taking to snap inside her living room and in the background we can spot a few details.

The room has large windows with gorgeous house plants placed just underneath.

Meanwhile, in the centre of the room sits a brown three-piece sofa opposite a large wall which likely has a television so they can watch their favourite shows and films.

One thing we love about the room is the neutral colour scheme and the wooden-clad panels on the wall that are bang on trend. The room has high ceilings and is generous in size, perfect for accommodating their large family!

Georgia then shared another photo of two of her children hilariously dressed as spooky characters while wearing Taylor Swift face masks.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant's kids in their costume for Halloween

The mother-of-five doesn't typically like to show her kids' faces on social media, so the masks bearing the face of the global superstar was a brilliant alternative.

However, it seems the mum was a little perplexed by the kids' choice of costume and humorously quipped in a caption: "No idea."

© Instagram David and Georgia Tennant live in London with their five children

Georgia and David Tennant's ultra-plush home

From other snaps that Georgia has shared on her Instagram, the rest of the house is equally impressive.

One photo showed her and her daughter standing back-to-back as the mum marvelled at how tall her daughter was getting, while in the background their rustic kitchen is on full display.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant and her daughter, Olive, in their kitchen

From what we can see, the kitchen area has fashionable exposed brick and beams on the ceiling dotted with spotlights.

The exposed brick feature compliments the wooden cabinets perfectly which are adjacent to the oven and hob. A double oven is also nestled in the cabinet area and further along we can see a massive fridge with a glass door – perhaps a wine cooler.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant's dining area at home

In the centre of the kitchen sits an on-trend island – ideal for sitting around and to use as an area to prepare food. The marble-topped feature also has plenty of drawers and cupboards underneath for extra storage.

Another angle of their family kitchen and dining area shows how it resembles a gorgeous hotel! The family's island also has gold detailing with a luxe mirrored effect along the edges adding a touch of glamour.

The area also has some pretty hanging lights across the ceiling and we can also spot a large wine rack. Meanwhile, chic Parquet flooring runs throughout.