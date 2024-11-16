Megan Fox shows off blossoming baby bump in completely see-through outfit

Megan Fox is glowing! The actress, who is expecting her fourth child – and her first with fiance Machine Gun Kelly – proudly showed off her blossoming baby bump as she attended the GQ Men of the Year awards.

The 38-year-old boldly wore a black satin thong and bra and a lace jumpsuit with a deep V-neck and cutout on the obliques. As the jumpsuit fell to the floor, the legs had ruffle detailing and she paired it with a matching veil.

Photographer Tylor Klipfel and Megan's makeup artist Jenna Kristina both shared images of the look, with Kristina revealed she used Maybelline makeup and Herbivore Botanicals products for the gorgeous skin.

Megan and MGK – real name Colson Baker – announced that they were expecting their first baby on November 11, sharing a picture of the actress cradling her bump while covered in a black liquid.

Megan also shared a second pic of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned the post, including song lyrics from MGK's track "Last November," which referenced their past pregnancy loss.

Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story

In her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Jennifer's Body star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage with MGK with what would've been her fourth baby, which left them both devastated.

Megan and MGK, 34, met on the set of the 2020 film Midnight in the Switchgrass and made their red carpet debut that November.

© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 Megan and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards

In January 2022, MGK popped the question to Megan, with a custom two-stone ring which includes "bands [that] are actually thorns" and are designed to "hurt" if she takes it off.

"The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he said.

Megan's unusual ring features two stones

They will be raising their baby in their $10 million home in Rancho Estates in Encino, California, and he seemingly got a deal after it was originally listed for $13 million by YouTuber Logan Paul.

With seven-bedrooms and nine bathrooms, it's perfectly sized for their growing family, and outside there is a generously sized, circular pool and a large patio area.

Megan, 38, is already mom to sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK is a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie.