Megan Fox's $10m mega-mansion she's moved into to raise Machine Gun Kelly's baby

Megan Fox set the internet alight with her unconventional pregnancy reveal this week.

The Transformers actress shared a photo on her Instagram of her draped in black shiny body paint while cradling her baby bump.

The 38-year-old tagged her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, in the photo and wrote in the caption: "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," referencing the couple's previous pregnancy loss.

© Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are set to welcome their first child

Megan, who is also a mom to sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and Colson, who is a dad to his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, will welcome their new baby while residing at the $10 million mega-mansion that Colson bought back in 2022.

Find out more about the mansion's specifications below…

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's $10m mansion to raise new baby

1/ 5 © Backgrid Colson and Megan were together at the time of the musician buying the house, however, they split for a little while in 2023 and it's thought that Colson remained at the home. Since their reconciliation, they've also been renting other properties including an impressive abode in LA worth $30k a month. The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker splashed out on the property located in the Rancho Estates in Encino, California, and he seemingly got a deal after it was originally listed for $13 million by YouTuber Logan Paul. It's not known if Colson's main residence will be where they choose to raise their family, but it's certainly a sufficient option as the house is big enough to accommodate their blended family. Not only is the size of the abode super impressive, but the outdoor area is equally cool. The house boasts a generously sized, circular pool and a large patio area. Beyond the pool, there is a never-ending lawn area and plenty of tall trees surrounding the garden so that the couple have privacy.

2/ 5 © Instagram The rapper has shared a few glimpses of his home on various videos and reels on his TikTok and Instagram platforms. This shot of MGK rapping outside his home shows off the exterior of the house which is clad in wood, giving the property a rustic 'lodge' feel.

3/ 5 © Instagram Another photo shows the backyard of their home. The rapper had decided to drain the massive pool and instead use it as a skate park for his friends. The video shows MGK and two friends showing off their skateboard tricks – very on-brand for the rocker.



4/ 5 © Instagram Meanwhile, the interiors are fairly on-brand, too. Colson is known for his outlandish fashion outfits, gothic looks, punk-rock jewelry and his many tattoos; one room in his home proves how his personality is reflected in the décor. This snap shows the artist sitting at a zebra-print table that has a matching chair. On the wall hangs a horse sculpture made out of instruments and he's painted the room bright green.

5/ 5 © Instagram A snapshot of Colson playing guitar in the lounge area shows the pink walls and red curtains – proving the star didn't hold back when it came to decorating.



