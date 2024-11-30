Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi start family Christmas preparations

Christmas preparations appear to have begun for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo, who shared a festive update on Saturday.

The property developer, 41, took to his Instagram account with a photo of his very early morning visit to a garden centre. Whilst Beatrice's beau didn't confirm whether he found the perfect Christmas tree, given it is the first weekend in December, it's likely he had the pick of the bunch.

© Instagram Edoardo appeared to be shopping for a Christmas tree

The image, which was shared on his stories, gave a glimpse of his chilly morning, with a line of green trees to his right and a sign reading "Ornamental trees" to his left.

This year is a particularly special one for the couple, as it will be their last before welcoming their new baby next year. Beatrice and Edoardo are the proud parents of their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

Edoardo is also the doting dad to his eight-year-old son Christopher, affectionately known as 'Wolfie', whom he welcomed with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Beatrice has an incredible relationship with her stepson, with Dara previously telling Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'." Adding, "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him."

© Getty Wolfie was hand in hand with his stepmum last year at the Princess of Wales' carol service

Christmas is definitely a time when the families will be seeing a lot of each other. Last year, Wolfie attended the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. He looked adorable holding his stepmother's hand as they arrived at the abbey together.

When it came to the big day last year, the families chose to spend it separately. Dara and Wolfie jetted off to Florida on a Disney-themed cruise and rang in the New Year in Miami.

WATCH: Wolfie copies his royal cousins on the Christmas Day walkabout

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Edoardo spent their Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk with their fellow royal family members.

Like Beatrice and Edoardo, Dara and her son are also already in the Christmas spirit. Last week, the architect shared a slew of exciting photos documenting a rather Christmassy week. The mother-son duo visited the incredible Christmas lights on Bond Street and appeared to pay a visit to a toy shop.

Captioning the post, Dara penned: "Wow, what a week! Life lately. Can’t complain, I’m so blessed to have the best support with friends and family! They fill us with so much love and hope on a daily basis.

"London during this holiday season is so beautiful—it makes every day look like magic! Thank you to all of our clients and supporters for making our days brighter."