Coleen Rooney under fire for 'posh bar' and underground tunnel at home

Coleen Rooney left her fellow campmates reeling when she detailed what her Cheshire home with her husband Wayne and four children is really like, but some I'm A Celebrity fans weren't as thrilled about the lavish details…

On Saturday's instalment of the show, the mum-of-four revealed that her residence has its own football pitch, an underground tunnel and multiple bars!

"We have a few bars…We have a common bar which is like if people come back late, we'll have that and we use that for like, parties. It goes out onto the garden so we can open it up," she said. "Then we've got, off the dining room, the posh bar."

Strictly's Oti Mabuse and radio presenter Dean McCullough appeared to be truly dazzled by the nonchalant comments made by Coleen. When the clip was shared to the I'm A Celeb Instagram feed, it had a mixed reaction though, with some fans thinking that maybe Coleen was being boastful about her luxury abode.

© Shutterstock Coleen has had candid chats in the jungle

The house has a very grand entrance

"And telling everyone about their two bars and tunnel to house, although she said she doesn’t like to brag!" penned one follower, and: "Talk about bragging," added another.

On the flip side, other fans shared their love for the star and expressed that they enjoyed hearing about the Rooney pad. In fact, they wanted more!

Coleen Rooney and family last Christmas in their stunning property

"We need to have an in-depth guided tour of Rooney Hall" declared one, and: "I'd love a nose in their house" wrote another. While one fan joked: "I just keep thinking that's a lot of bars to keep clean and I can't imagine keeping that tunnel clean after the boys have been running around that muddy football pitch."

Fans were offered glimpses inside their home in their Disney+ documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

WATCH: Coleen Rooney takes a dip in private pool

The royal-esque home has a walled garden around the property and mammoth gates at the front. While the exterior is picture-perfect, the inside is amazing too. The family have their own private pool, and it could be mistaken for a spa at a five-star resort. In one clip, Coleen was seen in a plush robe before taking a relaxing dip.

Their property is breathtaking

Another space that was unveiled during the tell-all documentary was Wayne's glittering trophy room with endless awards for his sporting accolades. If Coleen swoops Queen of the Jungle perhaps her crown will take pride of place in one of the glass cabinets?