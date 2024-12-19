Zendaya's secluded $4m ranch where she'll host Tom Holland for Christmas

Zendaya and Tom Holland are certainly a fan-favorite when it comes to celebrity couples.

The Euphoria actress and the Spider-Man star, both 28, confirmed they were in a relationship in 2021 and fans love how low-key they are.

The pair have been spotted out and about together at glitzy events and in London where they spend a lot of time, but neither of them has spoken publicly about their romance at great length.

Recently, however, British-born Tom appeared on a podcast in which he shared some sweet details about their upcoming trip Stateside where they'll be spending Christmas with the Emmy Award-winning actress' family.

Fortunately for the couple, their Christmas will be wonderfully warm as Zendaya's home is in Los Angeles.

The property is seriously impressive and also has plenty of space to host friends and extended family for the big day.

Click through the gallery to find out more about Zendaya's ranch where she'll host Tom…

Zendaya's $4m ranch is perfect for hosting festive gathering

1/ 4 © Zillow While we don't know for certain that Zendaya will be hosting at her home in Encino, it's certainly a great option for the whole family to gather for Christmas, plus it's thought that the actress prefers to stay on the West Coast when in her home country. The star bought the 5,000-square-foot property in the sought-after location in 2020 and its specifications are seriously impressive. The house comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a luxurious-looking pool.

2/ 4 © Zillow The house also boasts an on-site two-bedroom guest house, meaning that family or friends even get their own space when staying over. Photos posted on the real estate website Zillow, published before Zendaya laid down roots there, show how spacious the house is. One entryway room looks as if it goes on for days. It's light and airy thanks to the white walls, many windows and high ceilings. There's also a fireplace to add some cozy comfort when the nights draw in.

3/ 4 © Alamy Stock Photo Given the house is 5,00 sq. ft., it sits on a generous amount of land which is super secluded – a real benefit for those in the public eye who prefer to keep themselves to themselves. The ranch is at the end of a long drive which can only be accessed by those who have permission to enter the gated community – there's also security to add another layer of protection and privacy. Zendaya also rents out a super swish apartment in NYC. Meanwhile, the pair mostly reside in London where Tom purchased a £3 million ($3.7 million) mansion last year.

4/ 4 © Albert L. Ortega Tom spoke to radio broadcaster and TV personality Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett for their Dish from Waitrose podcast when he shared details of his and Zendaya's plan for Christmas. "I am going to be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. "Where we'll be is a secret - to you guys. I'll know where we're going!" he explained.

The Unchartered star continued: "The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice. I'd made two movies back to back through COVID.

"So I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair, but his year will be great."

In the same interview, Tom also shared that he and Zendaya will likely start blending their Christmases in the future.

"I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together," he said.

"That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, because we're both actors, we're terrible at organising things. So it hasn't happened yet. The thought is there. The idea has been planted."