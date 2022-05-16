Piers Morgan's jaw-dropping garden at Sussex mansion could be a golf course – watch The former GMB star's country bolthole is so dreamy

Piers Morgan made his fans green with envy over the weekend when he shared an idyllic video of his beautiful East Sussex home and its sprawling garden.

Panning the camera around the immaculate lawn of his glorious Newick abode, the former Good Morning Britain star showed off his amazing poolside area, endless grounds and impressive house – leading fans to compare the beautiful home to a golf club! Piers captioned the video: "Springtime in the village - what a stunning day!"

WATCH: Piers Morgan's sprawling East Sussex garden will make you so jealous

In the video, the lawn stretches out as far as the eye can see, with tall trees and hedges bordering the property for added privacy.

As for the elegant house, a wrought-iron balcony offers the perfect vantage point over the grounds.

"Which golf course is this?," one Instagram follower joked. Another chimed in with: "BBQ at his! Bring wine!" while a third commented: "Your house & gardens are beautiful."

Piers' garden at his Newick home is seriously impressive

Others wished they could stop by for a visit, with one penning: "Beautiful. I could do with a dip in your pool. That reminds me, I must buy the lottery tickets later."

There were plenty more jokes about Piers' garden, while one cheeky follower asked him who had cut the grass, prompting the Piers Morgan Uncensored star to retort: "My dad."

Piers lives with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise

Aside from his country home, the TalkTV star also owns a townhouse in London, where he resides the majority of the time with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise.

Piers reportedly purchased their Kensington home from his father-in-law and former Tory MP George Walden for £4 million in 2009. The Georgian townhouse has a white frontage and trees outside next to the wrought iron gates.

He also boasts an impressive Hollywood pad for all his Stateside appearances.

