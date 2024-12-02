Today's Dylan Dreyer shares unseen glimpse inside huge beachside home away from NYC

Dylan Dreyer splits her time between her apartment in Manhattan and a beachside property outside of the city - which is simply stunning!

The Today Show star and her young family enjoyed giving their home a festive makeover over the weekend, and took her social media followers along for the ride.

Dylan posted footage of herself, her husband Brian Fichera and their three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, decorating the Christmas tree in the living room.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares new look inside her vacation home

The spacious area featured an exposed brick fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, boasting views of the ocean. The open plan space has a lot of space saving units too, making the most of the high ceilings for maximum storage.

In the caption, Dylan simply wrote: "Only 1 broken ornament! It’s the most magical time of the year!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's three young sons posing inside the family home after decorating the Christmas tree

Dylan and her family often spend the weekends and holidays at their beachside home and the weekdays in Manhattan, where they have a stylish two-bed apartment.

The property is a great base for the children's school and for her and Brian's jobs at NBC.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian Fichera

Dylan and Brian often share relatable parenting posts on social media and make raising three young sons look easy.

The star was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future. She swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out."

Dylan Dreyer with her three sons and husband Brian Fichera

And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

The family enjoyed spending a long weekend away from the city, both at their vacation home and in Boston, where they spent Thanksgiving.

Dylan didn't even have to do a lot of cooking this year, revealing on the Today Show several weeks ago that a change of plan meant that they were no longer hosting the meal.

© Instagram Dylan loves being a mom

The doting mom still prepared gluten-free food for her son Calvin though, as he was diagnosed with celiac disease last year. Since then, Dylan has been an advocate for raising awareness and is often sharing her cooking tips for gluten-free substitutes, as well as alerting her followers on social media about new gluten-free ingredients.

Dylan later spoke to HELLO! about her experience sourcing products in the UK, compared to in the USA. She told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States. I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay.

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking. So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."