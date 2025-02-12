New Countess shares big change at 1,900-acre manor house amid family heartbreak

Julie Montagu is set to take on a new royal title after her husband Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke's father John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich, passed away on 1 February 2025.

The American-born Countess of Sandwich, 50, will likely be supporting Luke through this difficult time privately at their family home, Mapperton House in Dorset. A tribute to the late Earl read: "John, with his wife Caroline, took over the management of Mapperton in the mid-1980s, and together restored properties, woodlands, farmland and the gardens.

© Dukas/Universal Images Group via Mapperton House features an outdoor swimming pool and croquet lawn

"He was an expert in his family history, and enjoyed giving tours of the house and collection to visitors over the years. He also helped develop a successful sandwich venture in the United States."

The couple, who met in 2003, have called Mapperton home alongside their kids Emma and Jack from Julie's first marriage, and their sons William and Nestor since 2016.

While the historic property is undoubtedly impressive with a large outdoor swimming pool, an orangery, a fountain court and a croquet lawn amid the 1,900 acres of land, the interiors require some renovations – which has been keeping yoga instructor Julie busy amid the sad family death.

In January, Julie revealed on Mapperton's official Instagram page that it is undergoing restoration. A room with dark wooden panelled walls and an intricately engraved stone fireplace was furnished with a blue floral sofa, gold antique accents such as a free-standing clock and a red vintage carpet.

© Dukas/Universal Images Group via Luke and Julie moved into the manor house in 2016

"In order to properly store the largest tapestry at Mapperton until we can begin restoration, I had to get creative! First, I rolled up the carpet in the hall to make space. Then came the task of sawing an old carpet tube (yes, the kind that carpets are rolled on!) to the exact size.

"Once that was done, I wrapped the tube in acid-free paper, and with the help of @atkins.films, we carefully rolled the tapestry and covered it with Tyvek, a conservation-grade archival material.

© Instagram The An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates star has shared glimpses of the interior on social media

"This tapestry will remain safely stored until we’re ready to begin restoration on the larger pieces in the house."

This comes just days after Julie showed off her vacation rental as it prepared to undergo a big makeover for the "newest renovation project." Standing in a white room with a large fireplace, her designer said: "The thoughts are that we still keep the whole building quite pale and neutral but then pick up with splashes of colour on particular things. For example, maybe the back of the front door is painted bright scarlet – is that scary? Or maybe the fire surrounds in dark green."

Further plans include panelling on the staircase and glazed doors. Julie replied that she loves a lot of colour in her home.

"I like this idea. Everybody has to remember that this will be a holiday let or vacation rental. If it was my house I would probably be slapping on pops of colour in every single room like having this whole room be painted like a pink," said the An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates star.

The couple opened the doors to their home for a photoshoot with HELLO! in which they discussed the perks and challenges of owning a 16-century stately home. "How to keep the roof in the face of enormous, rising costs," Luke said, revealing they spend around £200,000 on the annual cost of repairs and maintenance alone.

