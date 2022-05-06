Gordon Ramsay secretly sells second Cornwall home in county's most expensive sale EVER The Uncharted star once owned three homes in the county

Months after listing his holiday rental in the fishing town of Fowey, Gordon Ramsay sold another of his three Cornwall properties in what is reportedly the county's most expensive sale ever, it has been revealed.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's £2.75m Cornwall home could be yours for a luxury holiday

The Uncharted star sold his home in Trebetherick for £7.5million in March 2021 according to land registry documents - £3.5million more than what he had paid for it in 2016.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals underwater view from £6m Cornwall home

Gordon bought the property for his family to stay in while renovations were completed on their home nearby in Rock. The celebrity chef was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home, and it appears they decided they no longer needed another house so close once the work was done.

GALLERY: Celebrity chefs' stunning homes - Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver and more

The sale came just over six months after Gordon sold his luxury holiday rental located in a former Lloyds Bank in Fowey. Gordon listed the property for sale in August 2020 for £2.75million, at close to £1million profit on the £1.96million he paid for it in 2017. He carried out extensive renovations at the property and it is now available as luxury holiday rental on Boutique Retreats, costing from £2,063 for a long weekend or mid-week break.

Gordon has another £6million holiday home in Rock

Trevail House boasts four bedrooms, each with an en-suite, and an open-plan living area spanning over 2,800 square feet. Situated next to the river, it has beautiful views from its private outdoor deck and garden room with bar facilities.

Gordon sold the property with agent John Bray and Partners, who described it as a "spacious and highly specified four-bedroom townhouse residence".

RELATED: Inside Gordon Ramsay's homes in London, LA and Cornwall

The listing stated: "Finished with intricate attention to detail, the vendor has created a beautiful, contemporary style townhouse, with remote control entry system and USB/data connections in all rooms. With many period features retained, the interiors have been elegantly designed to enhance modern day living."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.