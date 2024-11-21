Holly Ramsay compared to 'Posh Spice' as she wears Victoria Beckham's dress

Holly Ramsay cut a seriously elegant figure to attend the 2024 GQ Men of the Year awards with her fiancé, Adam Peaty on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay, who announced her engagement to Olympian Adam, 29, in September this year, stepped out at social club The Roof Gardens in Kensington to celebrate the most influential stars across culture, entertainment, fashion and sport.

Looking divine in a glittering black gown by Victoria Beckham, influencer Holly opted for gothic glamour in the £1,490 long sleeve backless gown. Described by Victoria as having a "sensuous sheer sequin fabric and spectacular floor-pooling hemline", Holly's fit-and-flare dress was semi-sheer, balanced by shoulder pads for a beautifully proportioned silhouette.

© Karwai Tang Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2024

According to the brand's website, the fully open back was "a personal pick of Victoria’s, with deep-V waistline for a theatrical finishing touch."

Looking the image of her mother, Tana Ramsay, the brunette beauty wore her glossy chocolate-hued hair in glamorous curls and opted for a feline winged eyeliner to tie in her beauty look. Adam, meanwhile, looked dashing and dapper in a slick black suit and tie.

© Karwai Tang Holly looked divine in a backless dress from Victoria Beckham

"Honoured to have been your date @adam_peaty and to celebrate the incredible year you’ve had," Holly penned on Instagram, sparking a major reaction from fans.

"Posh and Becks with 2024 vibes.... watch this space #powercouple" commented one fan, as another wrote: "What a beautiful couple."

Inside the Ramsays' friendship with the Beckhams

It comes as no surprise Holly wore a dress from Victoria Beckham's collection for the poignant occasion. The Ramsay family have been close friends of the Beckhams for years, and their children have grown up together.

© Dave Benett Holly and Ramsay announced their engagement in September

Their paths first crossed when TV chef Gordon catered the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in 2006 and maintained a friendship with David as they raised their families for a time in the US.

© Getty The stars bonded over their time in America

Their bond has grown in strength over the years with Gordon's son Jack, 24, who is Holly's twin brother, maintaining a close friendship with Brooklyn Beckham.

Last year, David and Victoria and Gordon Tana went on a luxury couples' holiday together, sunning it up in Italy on a private yacht.