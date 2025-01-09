Heartbroken Brooklyn Beckham shares chilling photo of LA wildfires from apartment window

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are just two of several thousand people who are directly impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires engulfing the Californian city.

In a chilling Instagram Story, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a photograph taken from the window of what is believed to be the home he shares with his wife, Nicola.

In the snap taken from a highrise building, Brooklyn captured the city beneath him where a roaring stretch of wildfires glowed in the distance.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham shared a photograph of the blaze captured from his window

The Cloud 22 founder added a heartbroken emoji to the photo, followed by several emergency services helplines and an article on 'How to protect yourself from the smoke caused by LA wildfires' published in the Los Angeles Times.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola live in LA after putting their $11m Beverly Hills home on the market

Brooklyn's mum Victoria also chimed in on the disaster, writing on Instagram: "Seeing the devastation and loss caused by these wildfires is absolutely heartbreaking."

She continued: "Los Angeles holds such a special place in our family's hearts, and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost their homes or loved ones.

"We are immensely grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to protect others. Please stay safe and look after each other during this devastating time."

© AFP via Getty Images The Palisades fire burns as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Los Angeles on January 8, 2025

The Palisades Fire began on Tuesday January 7 and forced evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community where many Hollywood A-listers live.

The fire has grown to thousands of acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and swept down to Malibu and the Pacific Coast Highway where over 100 beachside homes were lost.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's marital home

It is believed the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are still living in Los Angeles, with their sights set on saving for their "dream house" together.

© Getty Brooklyn and Nicola live in Los Angeles together

Nicola formerly told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."