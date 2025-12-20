Princess Kate's homes before and after royal life –including Chelsea girl pad and pastel cottage

Kate spent her time as a new mum here

Prince William and Kate moved to Anglesey in 2011, while he served there as an RAF Valley search and rescue pilot. The newlyweds rented this four-bedroom farmhouse on Bodorgan Home Farm for £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick. It had private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest and Prince William once described it as an "immensely special place".

However, Kate has spoken out about her feelings of "isolation" when there. During a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff in 2020, the royal said: "I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey. "It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."











