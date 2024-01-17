Kieran Culkin's secret family heartache as mother's poor health revealed after emotional Emmys tribute

Kieran Culkin has been sweeping up during awards season thanks to his role in Succession – but his happiness has been masking secret family heartache.

The 41-year-old has bagged awards for his role as Roman Roy at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and most recently, the Emmy Awards.

© Getty Kieran Culkin bagged an Emmy for Actor in a Drama Series

However, when he was named Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys on Monday, he broke down as he paid tribute to his beloved mother, Patricia Brentrup, who has recently had "hard times with her health". See the video below.

WATCH: Kieran Culkin chokes back tears as he pays tribute to his sick mom

After thanking his co-stars and the crew during his speech, Kieran choked up as he said: "I've got to switch to the personal really fast.

"I have to thank my mom for giving me life, my childhood which was great, so thank you for that."

Backstage, the actor praised his mother further, telling the press: "She’s just an absolutely wonderful woman who took on raising seven kids in a studio apartment, by herself.

“There was a guy there — he didn’t do anything,” he added, referring to his estranged father Christopher 'Kit' Culkin, whom he has previously called "not a good person".

© News UK Ltd/Shutterstock Kieran with his mom, brother Macaulay Culkin, and dad

Now, it has been revealed that Kieran's mom has been battling with her health and was recently living with her son and his family in Brooklyn while she attended several doctor's appointments.

"Kieran was looking after her and she was going to doctors in the city," his stepfather, Mart Cox told Page Six.

"We certainly are proud of Kieran and we're really happy life is just beginning for him. But we have nine kids, and we love them all."

He added. "None ever gets more love than the other. That's how their mom raised them – although Kieran always thought he was the favorite!"

© Phillip Faraone Kieran has won an Emmy, Critics Choice Award, and a Golden Globe for his role in Succession

Kieran has a very close bond with his mom and previously revealed that when he found out he was going to be a father, he looked to his mother as a role model.

"I didn’t know that I wanted to be a parent, but the moment that I knew I was going to become a father. I knew I wanted to become the parent that she was," he told Vanity Fair in 2018.

Kieran shares two children, daughter Kinsey 'Zissou' Sioux, four, and son Wilder Wolf, two, with his wife Jazz Charton, although there may be more on the way if he gets his wish.

© Instagram Kieran shares two kids with wife Jazz

During his Emmy speech, Kieran turned his attention to his wife and asked her for more children.

He said: "And of course, my beautiful wife Jazz. Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids. Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so much.

"And Jazz - I want more. You said maybe, if I win. I love you so much," he added.

© Getty Kieran asked Jazz for more kids during his Emmy speech

Elaborating on his speech in the press room, Kieran explained: "A couple of months ago – I have been asking for a while – my wife said maybe if you win the Emmy and I didn't bring it up for months.

"Then when I won the Globe I said, 'Remember what you said,' and she didn't remember and I spent all week nervous, and instead of talking to her like a human, I blasted her on stage and it was very rude."

