Charles Spencer leaves fans with questions after sharing beautiful insight into lavish home

Charles Spencer is known for sharing insights into his majestic home at Althorp, often giving fans precious and previously unknown insights into the historic property.

On Saturday, the Earl Spencer took to Instagram to share a glimpse at a large stone gate, that featured to empty indents by the iron gate. The top of the structure was decorated with orb on plinths while various trees grew in the background, the winter season giving an almost eerie feel to their presence.

The grass in front looked slightly overgrown, but an evergreen tree stood to the side allowed a bit of life into the snap.

Charles explained the hidden garden in his caption, sharing: "Handsome gate, leading to Althorp’s Walled Garden - from the early 1730s."

The Earl shared a stunning part of his home View post on Instagram

However, the emptiness of the indent prompted plenty of questions from the Earl's loyal followers. One commented: "Beautiful, wonder what was displayed in the flanking rectangle spots?"

A second asked: "What does the garden area look like? I wonder what they used to have in those open spots to the right and left of the door," while a third theorised: "I bet there were some huge and lush gardens behind those gates in its heyday."

© Instagram Althorp has dozens of scenic spots

Earlier in the month, Charles impressed fans when he shared a gorgeous stone pillar that on the grounds of his momentous home. Captioning the post, Charles wrote: "Rare winter sunlight, in the garden at @AlthorpHouse."

Speaking about the property in 2015 in an interview with CBS, the father-of-seven explained: "I've been in charge for about 20-odd years, and I've done a new roof, new exterior, new plumbing, new heating. I'm very conscious always that I'm just passing through."

© John Alex Maguire/Shutterstock Charles grew up in his ancestral home of Althorp

He also revealed an unusual family tradition as he joked: "I've still got little children 'cause I've got quite a range of kids. But they go down the main staircase on trays, you know, like breakfast trays, really fast. And I just think that's great.

"You gotta enjoy the place! I did it, my father did it. I think it's a bit of a family tradition."