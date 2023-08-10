Best photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet being sweetly kissed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to use an array of intimate family photos and clips in their personal Netflix docuseries, and many of which were never-seen-before snaps.

Among those sweet candid moments, we saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doting on their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – and here are the sweetest photos of them kissing their kids…

Meghan Markle kisses Prince Archie in South Africa

The previously unseen moment happened while on tour

When Prince Archie was just a few months old, Harry and Meghan jetted off on a South Africa tour. We saw them with their son when they met Archbishop Desmond Tutu. While lots of official photographs and footage were released at the time, an unseen moment of Meghan giving Archie a kiss on his head was shown during their Harry & Meghan trailer.

Meghan Markle kissing Prince Archie at home

Either before or after bed one day, Archie and Meghan were filmed in Archie's nursery and the little one can be seen grabbing his adoring mother's face and giving her a huge kiss on the lips. What a beautiful moment to be caught on camera.

Prince Harry kissing newborn Princess Lilibet

© Netflix Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana

The Duke of Sussex had a sweet daddy-daughter moment that was shared in the docuseries and in the black-and-white snap she was seen wrapped up in a blanket while her dad calmly leant in and pecked her nose. A stunning photograph we're sure the family will cherish forever.

Meghan Markle kisses Prince Archie during polo match

Meghan was spotted at the polo with newborn Archie

When Prince Harry and Meghan were still residing in the UK, Meghan watched her husband Harry at a charity football match with newborn Archie in tow. As she cuddled and comforted the baby, she planted a gentle kiss on his head. So sweet! We also then saw Harry go over to the duo after the match to see if everything was okay.

What is family life like in the Sussex household?

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

During one of Meghan's Archetypes podcasts she spoke about her children's morning routines.

In a chat with American actress Pamela Adlon, Meghan described her "morning rush," sympathising with busy parents, revealing that Archie wakes up later than his younger sister.

"So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up."

© netflix Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry gave another insight during a video call when he spoke about his busy home with kids and dogs.

During the chat, the Prince said: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving."