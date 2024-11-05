Meet JD Vance's wife Usha and their three children he's shielding from 'scrutiny'

The time has arrived for America to head to the polls to elect the 47th President of the United States.

Soon, the world will learn whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will take the top job, and we'll also find out who will be VP.

Republican candidate Donald Trump chose to bring in JD Vance, 40, as his running mate, a move surprising to many since the Ohio senator was previously vocal about his dislike of the former POTUS.

© Anna Moneymaker U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention

Meanwhile, away from the election and his work in politics, JD is a father of three.

He also wrote a memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in a Crisis, which was a best-seller and detailed his tough upbringing while growing up in Midtown, Ohio.

It was also then turned into a Netflix film of the same name starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams.

Find out more about his children and family life.

© GRANT BALDWIN US Senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance

Who is JD Vance's wife, Usha?

JD Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri. The couple met in 2013 while they were both students at Yale Law School and they married a year later in Kentucky. Usha, 38, was born in San Diego to parents Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri who both worked as professors in the States after emigrating from India.

© Joe Raedle Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance is joined by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention

Speaking to Fox News about the possibility of their family being permanently in the spotlight should her husband's campaign for VP be successful, she said: "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny.

"I think we found the first campaign that he embarked on to be a shock. It was so different from anything we’d ever done before. But it was an adventure."

She added: "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in JD, and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life."

© ANGELA WEISS US Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance greet Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz at the end of the Vice Presidential debate

JD Vance and Usha's three children

Ewan, 7

JD and Usha's eldest, Ewan, was born in June 2017. The pair mostly choose to keep their children out of the spotlight and rarely show photos of their three kids.

MORE: The surprising former careers of politicians — from Kamala Harris' stint at McDonalds to Joe Biden's lifeguarding experience

MORE: Kamala Harris: See her incredible throwback pictures from over the years

Vivek, 4

Vivek is their second and youngest son, who was born in February 2020. JD made a rare comment about his son while on the Senate floor in February this year to celebrate his fourth birthday. JD said he was sad he couldn't be with his son for his birthday but, according to The Hill, went on to read an extract of the Dr. Seuss book, Oh, The Places You'll Go! as a tribute to him.

© Instagram JD Vance with his son, Vivek

Mirabel, 2

Usha and JD's youngest child and only daughter, Mirabel, was born in December 2021.

Posting on Instagram at the time, the VP nominee wrote: "We were blessed with an early Christmas present this year. Everyone please meet Mirabel Rose Vance, our first girl. Mama and baby both doing great, and we’re feeling very grateful this Christmas season."