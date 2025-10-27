See Lara Spencer and multi-millionaire husband's phenomenal Connecticut home complete with its own putting green

Lara Spencer shared a fresh look at her super-chic home over the weekend and it is nothing short of stunning. The Good Morning America host lives with her multi-millionaire husband, Richard McVey, in Connecticut. Over the years, she's regularly shared snapshots inside the home which boasts beautiful interiors.

Her latest image shows one of her dogs sitting on the sofa staring out at the impressive putting green in the backyard. Lara and Rick are avid golfers meaning the on-site green gets plenty of use. See more photos of their stunning home below.

Lara and Rick are empty-nesters now that the GMA host's children, Katharine and Duff, have moved on. But it looks like they're enjoying everything life has to offer them. They've been immersed in a jet-set lifestyle of late, and most recently returned home following a break on the west coast of America. They soaked up the sun and wine in Carmel, California, and ticked off Canyon Point, Utah and Lake Powell, from her "bucket list" too.

Lara and Rick have been married since 2018. She was formerly married to journalist David Haffenreffer — who she shares her children with — but moved on from her divorce to Rick. They dated for two years before walking down the aisle. Like Lara, Rick was previously married and has three grown daughters from his marriage.

Rick is the founder, CEO and Chairman of MarketAxess, a global electronic trading forum. The company, founded in 2000, now has offices worldwide. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick has amassed a $600 million fortune.

Lara adores Connecticut and when her children were young, she told Greenwich Magazine that it was the perfect place to raise a family. She briefly relocated to California in 2008, but she was always drawn back to the east coast. While she loved the weather and the lifestyle, Lara confessed she knew in her heart, she'd return home.