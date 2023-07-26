GMA's Lara Spencer opens the doors into her sprawling Connecticut home – and wow!

Lara Spencer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of herself at home with her rescue dog, Riva.

The GMA star, who is a proud dog mom of three, can be seen cuddling up to her on the sofa, and captioned the post: "I rescued her and now she rescues me every day #pleaseadopt".

Cute pets aside, the photo also gives us a glimpse into Lara’s stunning Connecticut home, which she shares with her husband of five years, Rick McVey.

Lara can be seen lying on a huge corner sofa with scattered boho cushions and matching curtains in the background. The living room window looks out to the sprawling garden, which we know has an immaculate lawn and even a mini golf course.

Last month, the mum-of-two shared a series of snapshots on social media of herself, Rick and some friends getting into the swing of things with some putting practice on Father’s Day. Complete with a bunker, the green appears to have been created directly behind the house.

Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, is Lara's second husband. They tied the knot in 2018 with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1. She was previously married to CNN reporter David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015, and together they share two children, Duff, 21, and Katharine, 19.

The TV anchor often shares her family photos with fans, most recently posting a stunning group picture with her lookalike sisters, mom, nieces, and daughter, while celebrating a wedding.

She captioned the post: "My sisters. My mother. My daughter and just a few of my amazing nieces. Tomorrow we celebrate the marriage of my nephew and spectacular Nicole."