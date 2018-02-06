Where to buy the best wall art

They pop up all over Instagram, on the glossiest blogs and in the most Pinterest-worthy of houses - it seems that the even the most stylish homes wouldn't be complete without a gallery wall or two. Usually created by collecting a selection of different-sized wall art pieces, arranged on the wall in a striking display, the key to a truly beautiful gallery wall is what's in the frame.
Whether you're looking for quirky quotes, colourful art pieces, classic photography or vintage posters, we've rounded up the best places to shop for your gallery wall - so your blank canvas will never look boring again. Before you buy, think about colours, size and style - do you want it to look mismatched or would you prefer a coordinated look? Whatever you choose, our edit will certainly give you some inspiration. Next stop, dream home!
Set of travel prints, from Etsy