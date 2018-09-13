Homes

Inside Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne's house

Photo: © Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne often share glimpses inside the family home they share with daughters Ella and Mia, as well as their pet dog Storm, on social media. The couple, who recently reconciled after Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother, live in a stylish house with an open plan kitchen and living room area, plus a large garden where their children can play.

Dan returned to the family home straight after reaching the final of the Channel 5 show, with Jacqueline later posting a sweet photo of his reunion with baby daughter Mia. "It's good to have this man back, my girls where so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears, I love you. Always," she wrote. Scroll through to see more of their house...

Photo: © Instagram

Dan and Jacqueline's living room has a muted colour scheme with wooden flooring and pale grey walls. The couple have a large cream L-shaped sofa topped with an array of scatter cushions, and it appears at Christmas they go all out, with a huge Christmas tree covered with baubles and decorations.

Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen is open plan with a central island unit and sleek grey gloss cabinets. The worktops are white with silver flecks, in keeping with the colour scheme.

Photo: © Instagram

The central island appears to double up as a breakfast bar, where their three-year-old daughter Ella can sit and eat her meals at a white cushioned bar stool.

Photo: © Instagram

Jacqueline and Dan appear to favour a muted colour palette, and have also decorated their room in grey and white, with pale grey walls and plush carpets. Built-in wardrobes keep the room tidy and organised.

Photo: © Instagram

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline gave fans a glimpse inside baby Mia's nursery shortly after she was born in the summer. The room has wooden flooring with a fluffy purple rug and velvet pouffe, but the highlight has to be the Bambizi cot where Mia sleeps, with an ornate wooden frame and cushioned detailing.

Photo: © Instagram

We love baby Mia's bedding! Dan and Jacqueline's youngest daughter has cute black-and-white pineapple print bedding in her cot.

Photo: © Instagram

The family home has a large garden where they can host friends and family or just spend time outdoors. The couple have a number of reclining chairs for sitting out in the sun.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

