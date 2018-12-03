10 Photos | Homes

I'm a Celebrity star John Barrowman's 2 mansions have to be seen to be believed

The actor divides his time between two homes

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

John Barrowman may be adjusting well to the I’m a Celebrity jungle, but we bet he can’t wait to return to his lavish homes in California! The Torchwood actor owns not one, but two, amazing mansions in West Hollywood and Palm Springs with his husband Scott Gill – and they are as luxurious as you would expect, with their own swimming pools and an amazing art collection

The kitchen at John’s Palm Springs home is spacious and stylish, with a large white island unit, brown cabinets and patterned wall tiles. The room has integrated appliances with fresh flowers and herbs on display. Scroll through the gallery to see more of John’s homes…

John-Barrowman-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

John’s living room has sleek leather sofas and a glass coffee table facing a wall-mounted television above the fireplace. The room has a neutral colour scheme with shades of cream, grey and brown, with a large piece of Dior artwork adding extra character.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

A lounge at the actor’s Palm Springs home has a darker grey sofa, cream carpets and an integrated media unit to display his music and DVD collection.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram

Inside one of John’s Palm Springs bedrooms there is a double bed – which appears to have been commandeered by his pet dogs – and a separate seating area with a comfy cream sofa and television. The actor has topped his wooden dressing table with ornaments and a pair of matching green ornaments and plants.

John-Barrowman-house-artwork
Photo: © Instagram

The 51-year-old is a big fan of art and has several pieces on display around his Palm Springs home, with a leather bench placed underneath in his hallway.

John-Barrowman-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

John has a swimming pool in his garden complete with an adjoining hot tub and surrounded by sun loungers, where the actor, his husband and their friends and family can relax and enjoy the Californian weather.

John-Barrowman-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram

Where better to celebrate 4th July than at this amazing pool and hot tub? John shared a photo as he posed next to his swimming pool in the summer, making his fans green with envy.

John-Barrowman-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

John appears to be a big lover of Dior, and has two pieces of artwork from the fashion brand in his homes. Other decorative touches include a round wooden-framed mirror and dog ornaments on his fireplace.

John-Barrowman-house-lounge-West-Hollywood
Photo: © Instagram

The actor favours a neutral colour scheme in his West Hollywood home, with white walls and wooden flooring. This property appears to have an open plan layout with a combined lounge and kitchen, with a staircase leading to the first floor.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-house-dalek
Photo: © Instagram

John has paid homage to his time on Doctor Who by having a Dalek on display in his home in Palm Springs. “A Dalek, Captain Jack , and a TARDIS in Palm Springs,” he captioned this snap.

