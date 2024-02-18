Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dancing on Ice's Christopher Dean's quiet life in Buckinghamshire to enjoy retirement
The former Olympic champion leads a very private personal life away from his skating partner, Jayne Torvill

Christopher Dean during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 at the ITV Studios, Bovingdon Airfield, in Hemel Hempstead.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
After nearly 50 years on the ice, former British Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announced they would be retiring from ice skating.

While ITV confirmed the stars' hanging up their skates would not affect their roles as judges on Dancing On Ice, the news does mean the professional ice skaters, who won gold for Team GB with their iconic 'Bolero' routine in 1984, will give up touring. 

Opening up about the decision to retire, Christopher told The Mirror: "I think there comes a time when you know. We’re not spring chickens any more but we’re still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it but that will go." 

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the "Dancing On Ice" photocall at Bovingdon Film Studios on January 10, 2024 in London, England © Jeff Spicer
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announced they would be retiring from professional skating

Away from the ice, the skating champion lives a quiet life with his partner and Dancing on Ice co-star Karen Barber in Buckinghamshire.  

The 66-year-old is extremely private when it comes to his home life, though he does occasionally post photographs of his charming country bolthole on his shared Instagram account with Jayne - and it looks to be the most magical place to enjoy retirement. 

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean - Feb 1984 win The Gold Medal for Great Britain in the Olympic Ice Dance Championships in Sarajevo© Mirrorpix
Torvill and Dean won gold for Team GB at the 1984 Olympic Ice Dance Championships in Sarajevo

While Jayne and Christopher share an IG account, Jayne also has a personal page where she regularly posts photographs from inside her staggering country home in East Sussex.

SEE MORE: Jayne Torvill's staggering country home with husband and two children is a retirement haven

In 2023, Christopher shared a photo via the account showing off the present his son Jack bought him, so we can assume any posts on their shared handle are most likely from Christopher. 

Keep scrolling to see every glimpse of Christopher's home we've seen so far… 

Gym equipment in a room looking out onto the countryside

The skating star shared a photo of his lavish home gym in August last year, and the sprawling countryside views from the property would certainly help take the sting out of a hardcore workout.

Christopher Dean's view from his garden

"Up up and away in my beautiful balloon," was the caption on a stunning countryside snap, which showed a chic al fresco lounge set-up and perfectly manicured lawns.

Sunset looking out from a garden

If this is Christopher's home view, the garden provides the most breathtaking view of the sunset. 

The ice-skating star's sprawling home also opens out onto the most idyllic gardens.

The Olympic skating medallist tends to keep the interiors of his home tightly under wraps, but a recent appearance on This Morning offered fans a glimpse of his living room. 

It's painted cream and furnished with a large cream sofa with a combination of cream and red cushions.

