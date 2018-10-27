12 Photos | Homes

Inside Strictly Come Dancing finalist Stacey Dooley's home

It gets a 10 from us!

Stacey Dooley has been winning over viewers and the judges alike on Strictly Come Dancing 2018, and aside from her promising dancing talent and experience making award-winning documentaries, it appears she has a flair for interior design, too. The BBC presenter's home often features in her Instagram posts, and is praised by fans for the cosy touches and cool design details she has incorporated to add colour to an otherwise minimalistic décor.

The 31-year-old lives with boyfriend Sam Tucknott and their pet dog Bernie, and often shares photos of their perfectly-styled property on social media. It appears to be the ideal place to relax after challenging rehearsals with dance partner Kevin Clifton, with Scandi-inspired styling and a plush leather sofa in the living room. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Stacey's gorgeous home…

Stacey's living room is cosy and inviting with a leather sofa positioned covered in fluffy blankets facing the wall-mounted TV. The TV presenter has hung a large round mirror on the wall above the fireplace, and added personal touches with framed photos and vases filled with fresh flowers.

The TV presenter often shares photos of her stylish living room on Instagram, showcasing her gorgeous marble-effect coffee table that is typically topped with fresh flowers, candles and a stack of magazines.

Stacey's sofa is placed in front of a wide bay window, filling her living room with natural light. As well as placing flowers around the room, another of her favourite touches appears to be luxury candles – she has two Diptyque candles lit here.

The Strictly star's living room is painted white with wooden flooring and decorative patterned tiles where the fireplace used to sit. A separate desk area would be a great spot for Stacey to do some research for her documentaries, and has two shelves filled with books mounted overhead.

Stacey's desk has two stools topped with fluffy black covers, and has been topped with two vases filled with flowers and a small marble-effect lamp.

The documentary maker was clearly feeling homesick as she shared this photo of her living room while away filming a documentary. And who can blame her? This minimalistic yet cosy space is so inviting!

The living room and kitchen appear to be open plan. Stacey's kitchen features white fitted cabinets and black worktops, with open shelving to display miscellaneous glasses and cookware.

Stacey has more luxury candles – including the Le Labo Santo 26 candle – on display on the fireplace in her bedroom, alongside two framed pieces of wall art, and some mementos of her time on Strictly – a mini glitter ball and good luck card from her mum.

Much like the rest of her home, Stacey's bedroom is minimalistic, with pale pink walls and white bedding on the upholstered bed.

The Strictly star often shares glimpses of her styling touches on social media, with a framed photo of herself and her boyfriend, a cactus and selection of perfumes placed across her fireplace.

Stacey and her boyfriend have opted against fitted wardrobes, and have instead hung their clothes on open rails on either side of the fireplace in their bedroom – in keeping with their minimalistic approach.

