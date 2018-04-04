20 Photos | Homes

We really, really love Geri Halliwell's gorgeous homes – and you will too

Take a look inside the Spice Girls singer's home

We really, really love Geri Halliwell’s gorgeous homes – and you will too
We really, really love Geri Halliwell’s gorgeous homes – and you will too

Geri Halliwell house
Why have one gorgeous home when you can have two? Or so Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner appear to believe! The couple divide their time between a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire, and often share photos of their stunning residences on social media.

Geri’s home has not only played host to the Spice Girls reunion, but it also features lots of memorabilia from her time with the pop band – and we’re sure there’ll be even more to add following their sell out tour in 2019. The properties have also become the envy of fans after she showcased her stylish interiors and huge grounds - complete with goats, chickens and miniature donkeys – on Instagram. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Geri’s homes…

Geri Horner living room Spice Girls reunion
The living areas:

Geri's living room was the location for the recent Spice Girls reunion, which marked the first time she had been in the same room with Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton for six years. The photo posted from their reunion offered a unique look at Geri's living room, a spacious room that has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

Geri Horner living room
A second photo posted by Geri's bandmate Victoria showed the group sitting on a cream sofa with their manager, Simon Fuller. Further black-and-white framed photos could be seen in the background, while a portrait of a vintage plane hangs on the wall behind them.

Geri Horner son Monty in living room
The living room has plenty of space for Monty to explore in a miniature car, appearing to be taking after his dad, Red Bull Racing Formula 1 boss Christian Horner. "It was only a matter of time," Geri captioned this sweet photo of her one-year-old son playing with his new toy, while a black-and-white wedding photo of Geri and Christian can be seen in the background.

Geri Halliwell's living room
Geri has several family photos on display in her living room, along with an old black-and-white Spice Girls photo from the early days of their career. The room has a muted colour scheme with shades of cream and taupe offset with silver accents.

Geri Halliwell lounge
Another lounge in one of Geri and Christian's homes has a bold red colour scheme, with scarlet walls and a red patterned rug placed on the wooden floor. Geri has added personal touches to the room by hanging framed family photos around the wall-mounted television, while baby Monty's toys and walker are also scattered around the room.

Geri and Christian Horner in lounge
Geri and Christian celebrated Christmas together at home, with the Spice Girls singer sharing this sweet photo together on Instagram. This living room is cosy and festive, with a log fireplace that has an ornate carved mantelpiece, and large gold framed mirror hanging overhead. Geri has furnished the room with a traditional wooden dresser, and placed a floral patterned lamp on the top.

Geri Halliwell piano
The singer has plenty of space to rehearse and compose music, and has a grand piano that overlooks the garden. Geri shared a photo of herself and baby Monty sat together at the piano on social media, with a wedding photo and her BRIT awards sat on top.

Geri Horner bedroom
The bedroom:

Geri gave fans a peek inside her bedroom when she shared this photo of herself and baby son Monty playing together in 2017. The singer and her husband share a four-poster bed with an ornate gold headboard and patterned curtains. She has opted for plain white bedding and pillowcases to complete the room

Geri Halliwell's bedroom
The Spice Girls singer showcased her unique bedroom décor in one of her homes, including a wallpaper that features splashes of pink and green paint. Geri has kept the rest of her styling stripped back, with white bedding and an upholstered king size bed.

Geri Halliwell jukebox
One of the most covetable items in Geri's home is this vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, which she reportedly received as a gift from Christian for her 45th birthday. An original Wurlitzer can cost almost £16,000, so it was a true investment piece for all of the family to enjoy.

Geri Halliwell's son Monty's bedroom
Geri gave her Instagram followers a peek inside her toddler son Monty’s bedroom as he enjoyed some father-son time with his dad Christian over Christmas. Several of the youngster’s toys and books can be seen on the floor, while Geri has also added colourful stickers featuring lions and zebras to the walls.

Geri Halliwell in her orangery
Fans became obsessed with Geri’s orangery when she shared this yoga video from the space on Instagram. Filled with plants and a luxurious grey Chesterfield sofa, it’s the perfect place for the family to relax.

Geri Halliwell farm goats
The garden:

Christian and Geri have a number of animals at their country retreat, including goats. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband in their garden over the Easter weekend, Geri wrote: "Check out the new brood!"

Geri Halliwell chicken pen
The couple also keep chickens at their Oxfordshire estate, including one that is very special to Geri – a pet chicken called Ginger.

Geri Halliwell miniature donkeys
Last but not least, Geri and Christian own three miniature donkeys, called Betsy, Bobby and Nelly. The Spice Girls singer appears to be hands on with the animals, and shared this photo of herself alongside her beloved animals on Instagram last summer.

Geri Halliwell kitchen
The kitchen:

Geri's kitchen has a huge white Aga range cooker, which comes complete with four separate ovens and a warming plate to keep her roast warm before serving. The stylish room has a muted colour scheme, with painted wooden cabinets, dark gloss worktops and tiled flooring, but Geri has added a pop of colour with a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind the oven.

Geri Halliwell kitchen and dining room
The 45-year-old enjoys baking, and often shares photos of her creations on social media. This photo shows that Geri has a piece of wall art that reads "Love is all you need" hanging over the cabinets alongside the window and a beautiful bunch of flowers on the windowsill.

Geri Halliwell kitchen mixer
It wouldn't be Ginger Spice's home without a union jack or two! The Spice Girls singer has added a patriotic touch to her kitchen with a KitchenAid mixer that is emblazoned with the red, white and blue union jack flag – a true statement addition to her home.

Geri Halliwell in her kitchen
One of Geri’s kitchens is modern and fitted with cream cabinets and marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre. Appliances including a coffee machine can be seen on the counter, and Geri has kitted out her home with Le Creuset mugs and kitchenware.

