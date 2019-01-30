8 Photos | Homes

Inside Hollywood stars Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and Richard E. Grant's lavish homes

See where the A-list call home

...
Inside Hollywood stars Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and Richard E. Grant's lavish homes
You're reading

Inside Hollywood stars Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and Richard E. Grant's lavish homes

1/8
Next

Take a peek inside the Strictly professional dancers' houses
Lady Gaga Malibu house kitchen
1/8

They're the toast of awards season, having been nominated for top accolades at the Oscars and BAFTAs, but where do the likes of Lady Gaga and Glenn Close spend their free time away from the red carpet? These Hollywood A-listers have shared glimpses inside their homes on social media, and they're just as beautiful as you would imagine. While Best Actress nominee Lady Gaga lives in a luxurious Malibu mansion, Richard E. Grant owns properties in both London and the Cotswolds. Scroll through the gallery to take a look behind closed doors…

Lady Gaga

A Star is Born actress Lady Gaga owns a $22.5million (£17.1m) home in Malibu. The multi-talented star shared a peek inside her home when she Skyped Prince William as part of a Heads Together mental health discussion, filmed inside her stunning kitchen. The stunning kitchen has painted wooden cabinets, marble worktops and an array of appliances on display, including a copper food processor and coffee machine.

Photo: YouTube

Lady Gaga house piano
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Of course, the musician has a piano in her home. Lady Gaga also has a framed black and white portrait of herself hung on her wall.

Nicole Kidman house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Nicole Kidman

Lucky Nicole Kidman owns several properties with her husband Keith Urban, in Nashville, Sydney, Beverly Hills and Manhattan. The Destroyer star shared a peek inside one of them with this photo of one of her pet cats, showing a spacious hallway with a chic neutral colour scheme, vintage-style rug and wooden bench in front of the window.

Emily Blunt John Krasinski Brooklyn house
4/8

Emily Blunt

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski own properties across New York and Los Angeles, and sold this incredible Brooklyn property in 2018. The seven bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom family home is spread over four floors and is impeccably restored, with picture-perfect décor.

Photo: Trulia

Emily Blunt John Krasinski house dining room
5/8

How beautiful is this dining room in the couple's former home? The room has a long dining table to seat eight people, a gas fireplace and built-in glass cabinets. Numerous pieces of artwork are on display, while a distinctive colourful chandelier is the focal piece of the room.

Photo: Trulia

Richard E Grant house Cotswolds
Photo: © Twitter
6/8

Richard E. Grant

Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Richard E. Grant owns a home in Richmond and another in the Cotswolds, where he celebrated Christmas with the family. The dining room has the perfect set-up for their Boxing Day game of Scrabble, with a large wooden dining table, and display cabinet filled with fine china and porcelain next to the wall.

Richard E Grant house Christmas tree
Photo: © Twitter
7/8

The 61-year-old posted a photo of his amazing Christmas tree, sharing a look inside his living room in the process. The room has striking yellow walls, with a floral patterned sofa and wooden dresser.

Glenn Close house
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Glenn Close

She may be nominated at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars, but Glenn Close is still down to earth enough to relax in a llama onesie in her home. This snap shows a glimpse at the cosy window seat setup The Wife actress has, complete with a table lined with reading material.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries